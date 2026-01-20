Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said there was no connection between Donald Trump’s quest for a Nobel Prize and his campaign to take over Greenland, even though the president himself linked the two in a message to his Norwegian counterpart.

“I think it’s a complete canard that there’s any kind of equivalence with the Nobel Prize,” Bessent told CNBC’s Squawk Box from the World Economic Forum in Davos. “This has been on the president’s mind since his first term. It’s been on the presidential mind for 150 years, 160 years [that] the U.S. has been trying to acquire Greenland. This is not something new.”

Instead, the Treasury Secretary continued, the U.S. pursuit of Greenland is because it is “strategically important” in defense terms to counter Chinese and Russian influence in the Arctic and beyond.

The comments from Bessent, who often serves as a more moderate messenger for the administration’s plans, contrasted with those from Trump himself.

In a messaged leaked this week, Trump reportedly told Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre the quest for Greenland was tied directly to the president’s long-running claim he deserves a Nobel.

open image in gallery Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday there was no relation between President Trump’s quest to take over Greenland and his campaign for a Nobel Prize, despite reports of a leaked letter from Trump saying the opposite ( AP )

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America,” Trump reportedly wrote.

“The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland,” he reportedly added.

An independent committee awards the prize, and it was won in October by Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who gave the prize to Trump during a White House visit this month. The Nobel Committee has reiterated that the gesture did not alter who should be considered the 2025 honoree.

The president’s quest for the island territory, which is opposed by both local officials and Greenland’s parent country, Denmark, has rattled the NATO bloc.

open image in gallery President Trump’s push for the U.S. to take over Greenland, and his threats to tariff European allies who oppose it, has rattled the NATO alliance ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

Tensions have only increased given Trump’s repeated suggestions military force could be on the table to take Greenland, as well as recent U.S. threats to tariff the UK, Denmark, and other European countries if they oppose his bid for the island.

During his CNBC interview, Bessent sought to tamp down on larger speculation that Trump is harming the U.S. reputation as a reliable financial and diplomatic partner to the point that Europeans might sell their U.S. assets.

Bessent said such suggestions were media “hysterics” and called on peer countries to “take a deep breath” and not to “escalate.”