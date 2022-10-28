Sean Hannity mocked for receiving award from GOP at Florida town hall live show
‘It looks like a silver bowl but when they turn it over and put it on their heads it’s actually a tin foil hat’
Sean Hannity receives freedom award from Republican Party
Fox News host Sean Hannity received an award from the Republican Party during a town hall in Florida with the state’s two GOP senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, as well as Governor Ron DeSantis.
During the West Palm Beach town hall, Mr Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, gave Mr Hannity a freedom award.
“Please welcome on stage the other senator from the great state of Florida,” Mr Hannity said as he introduced Mr Scott. “Senator Rick Scott is with us. Let’s give a warm Florida welcome to him.”
Mr Scott entered the stage to applause and cheers from the audience, carrying a red box.
“What is that?” the host asked.
“Wait ’til you sit down,” Mr Scott replied, pulling a silver bowl from the box.
“In this role, I’m the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, I created an award for people that care about freedom. Who do you think should get this?” he asked the audience.
“Sean Hannity, you care about freedom,” he added. “What you do on your show to fight for freedom around this country is unbelievable. and unparalleled.”
“Oh my God,” Mr Hannity said.
“So this is for you,” Mr Scott said, handing over the award.
Mr Hannity raised the bowl to applause from the audience.
“Well deserved,” Mr Scott added.
“So, when I was a kid, I played ice hockey,” Mr Hannity said. “I wanted a Stanley Cup, now I got one.”
The Deputy Director of Rapid Response at the watchdog Media Matters, Andrew Lawrence, sarcastically tweeted that “the chairman of the Republican Senate committee just gave Sean Hannity a Republican Senate committee award on tv and I gotta be honest, it’s really making me start to question Sean Hannity and Fox News’ objectivity”.
“Rick Scott just gave Hannity ... a little bowl? That’s some sort of Republican freedom award?” journalist Aaron Rupar added.
“Oh, did we say ‘care about freedom?’ We meant ‘care about fascism!’” one Twitter user said.
Kat Abu of Media Matters called it “unbelievably stupid”.
“It looks like a silver bowl but when they turn it over and put it on their heads it’s actually a tin foil hat. So, figures,” another Twitter user said.
“Trying to imagine Chuck Schumer giving @chrislhayes a ceremonial DSCC golden basketball or something, but that would rightfully be absurd and make everyone in media go crazy and cry,” Brian Wasik added.
“Jesus, Rick. Buy him dinner first,” another account holder said.
