Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Emails and messages among members of the US Secret Service at least 10 days before the attack on the US Capitol reveal that the agency was well aware of violent threats and plans to occupy the halls of Congress, according to the House select committee investigating the assault.

A Secret Service field office relayed one tip sent to the FBI warning that members of the far-right nationalist gang the Proud Boys planned to march, armed, into Washington DC.

The message sent on 26 December, 2020 said “their plan is to literally kill people.”

“Please please take this tip seriously and investigate further,” the message read, according to the committee.

The FBI also briefed the Secret Service on 5 January, 2021, one day before the attack, that right-wing groups planned “quick reaction forces” staged near the Capitol that were “standing by at the ready” should Donald Trump “request assistance.”

Those “quick reaction forces” are also central to federal prosecutors’ argument that the far-right anti-government group the Oath Keepers planned for weeks to forcefully disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election, with members of the militia facing charges of seditious conspiracy in connection with the attack.

Other messages from the Secret Service describe how agents observed online threats against Vice President Mike Pence, who is described in one message shared with agents as a “dead man walking” if he did not support Mr Trump’s baseless efforts to reject the outcome of the election.

The committee also revealed that Secret Service was aware of planning and violent chatter on far-right social media platforms and message boards in the days after the 2020 election – and that members of the crowd that would later enter the Capitol to block those results were armed.

“Certain White House and Secret Service witnesses previously testified that they had received no intelligence about violence that could potentially threaten any of their protectees on 6 January,” according to committee member Adam Schiff.

“Evidence strongly suggests that this testimony is not credible.”

This is a developing story