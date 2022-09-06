Jump to content
Kyrsten Sinema releases Labor Day statement without mentioning the minimum wage or unions

Last year, Sinema voted against including a minimum wage increase in Biden’s Covid-19 relief bill

Eric Garcia
Tuesday 06 September 2022 19:18
Kyrsten Sinema refuses to back changes to filibuster

Senator Kyrsten Sinema released a statement commemorating Labor Day without mentioning unions or raising the minimum wage -- a year and a half after she voted against raising the minimum wage.

The conservative Arizona Democrat released a statement on Tuesday mentioning both small businesses and workers.

“As Arizonans, we know that small businesses and Arizona workers are the backbone of our state's economy - providing essential services for families, creating economic opportunities, and, put simply, making our state the best place in the country to raise a family and build a better life,” her statement said. “I'm also proud of the work we've done together to empower Arizona workers and employers as they recover from the pandemic and create more opportunities to thrive in our communities.”

​​The Senator also mentioned record inflation in her statement.

“It's no secret that our state has been among the hardest hit by record inflation and rising costs - which is why we work so hard to ensure Arizonans can keep more of their own money in their pockets and Arizona businesses can grow and create jobs,” she said.

She went on to tout numerous pieces of legislation she claims will empower the work force, such as the bipartisan infrastructure bill that she negotiated, as well as the CHIPS and Science law and the Inflation Reduction Act. Ms Sinema’s support was uncertain for the last piece of legislation, a massive climate and health care bill, which fellow conservative Democrat Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer negotiated.

Ms Sinema earned the ire of many of her fellow Democrats last year when she opposed adding an amendment to the American Rescue Plan--President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 relief package. While eight other members of the Democratic caucus also opposed the amendment, she received the most criticism when C-SPAN footage showed her giving a thumbs down while giving a curtsy during the vote.

Conversely, Senator Mark Kelly, who is running for reelection in Arizona this year, mentioned unions in his statement.

“Every one of us owes the labor movement a debt of gratitude for the protections and standards we enjoy today, like weekends and the 40-hour work week,” he tweeted.

