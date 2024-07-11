Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A Massachusetts man was charged with assault to rape a child after trying to sexually assault a young child behind the restrooms in a park while children’s soccer games were playing.

Around 8pm Tuesday, a man who was later identified as Ryan Evans, 27, lured a 5-year-old child behind the restrooms at Peter Homer Park in Cape Cod where he “attempted to sexually assault” the child, Yarmouth police said.

The five-year-old escaped the attack by yelling, police said.

“The child’s screams managed to scare off the suspect and he fled the area” using an electric bicycle, according to authorities. Yarmouth Fire/Rescue also responded to assess the child for any injuries.

Ryan Evans was charged after trying to sexually assault a 4-year-old at a Cape Cod park, police said ( Yarmouth Police Dept )

Police were called to the scene to find Evans. With no luck, an “extensive search” began, with officers hunting for the suspect in nearby neighborhoods, parks, businesses and the bicycle path, police said.

Around 7pm, police stopped Evans’ vehicle and placed him under arrest. He was charged with assault to rape a child, kidnapping of a child, and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

The 27-year-old is set to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Thursday.

This isn’t Evans’ first time dealing with police. He was charged in 2021 with assault to rape a child, unarmed burglary and assault, assault and battery, destruction of property and larceny. It’s unclear the current status of those cases.