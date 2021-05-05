South Carolina lawmakers vote to add firing squad to execution methods

South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday voted to permit firing squads as a legal execution method for prisoners on death row, amid a shortage in lethal injection drugs.

South Carolina’s Republican governor Henry McMaster has said he will sign the legislation into law.

Once passed, the state will be one of just four that uses firing squads in executions.

Under the new law, if injection drugs aren’t available, death row inmates choose either facing a firing squad or electrocution.

The state currently has 37 death row inmates.