AP News Digest 3 am

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING — Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but “egregiously poor decision-making” resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to a damning investigative report. SENT: 1,380 words, photos.

INDIANA MALL SHOOTING — Three people were fatally shot and two were injured evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said. SENT: 340 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may appear to be posing more problems right now for Europe than for heavily sanctioned Russia. The Kremlin gradually choking off crucial natural gas pipelines is provoking an energy crisis in Europe and raising the likelihood of a plunge back into recession just as the economy seemed to be rebounding from the pandemic. Meanwhile, high energy costs are benefiting Russia, whose years of experience living with sanctions and whose agile central bank have stabilized the ruble and inflation. In the long run, however, economists say it is Russia that will pay a heavy price for the war and for its economic isolation through lost investment and, in the end, lower incomes for its people. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

SRI LANKA — Sri Lanka’s acting president declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority amid growing protests demanding his resignation two days before the country’s lawmakers are set to elect a new president. By Bharatha Mallawarachi. SENT: 410 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-BANNON TRIAL — Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to Trump who faces criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. By Gary Fields. SENT: 520 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-GOVERNOR-ARIZONA — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump’s allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state. Now he’s hoping for a repeat in his own backyard. By Jonathan J. Cooper. SENT: 1,040 words, photos. This is the Tuesday Spotlight. Also see ELECTION 2022 below.

————————

TRENDING

————————

PEOPLE-AFFLECK-LOPEZ — Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-through. SENT: 330 words, photo.

————————-

ELECTION 2022

————————-

ELECTION 2022-WHAT TO WATCH — The Republican race for Maryland governor in Tuesday’s primary election pits a candidate backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan against a rival endorsed by Trump. SENT: 680 words, photos.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

ABORTION — With access to abortion flickering in Louisiana, the legal battle over the statewide ban continues with a court hearing. SENT: 440 words, photos.

MISSING COLLEGE STUDENT-MURDER TRIAL — Kristin Smart disappeared during her freshman year at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo more than 25 years ago. She is presumed dead and her body remains missing but the man accused of killing her heads to trial. By Jake Bleiberg and Paul J. Weber. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA — The penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz begins with the jury hearing opening statements and then the first evidence about the 2018 massacre that left 14 students and three staff members dead at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. SENT: 480 words, photos.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

SOUTH SUDAN-EXPLOSION OF VIOLENCE — An explosion of violence in South Sudan is raising fears that the country’s fragile peace agreement will unravel before elections the international community hopes can be held next year. UPCOMING: 730 words, photos by 5 a.m.

LEBANON LGBT — Rights groups in Lebanon have blasted the authorities of cracking down on activists and marginalized communities. Most recently, the Lebanese Interior Ministry last month called on security forces to shut down events promoting LGBT rights following complaints from religious officials.

INDIA-PRESIDENT ELECTION — Lawmakers began voting to choose India’s next president in an election expected to be won by a tribal woman from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. SENT: 290 words, photos.

THAILAND-DIGITAL SURVEILLANCE — Cybersecurity researchers say that Thai activists involved in the country’s pro-democracy protests had their cell phones or other devices infected and attacked with government-sponsored spyware. SENT: 450 words, photos.

———————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

———————————-

GERMANY-CLIMATE TALKS — With the world reeling from the economic fallout of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, senior officials from 40 countries were meeting in Berlin for heart-to-heart talks on how to stay focused on fighting climate change. SENT: 460 words, photos.

————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares were higher in Asia after Wall Street capped a week of losses with a broad rally for stocks Friday. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 370 words, photos.

————————-

SPORTS

————————-

CAM THE CHAMP — Cameron Smith is a tough-as-nails Aussie. He’s also champion golfer of the year after he made eight birdies for a 64 in the greatest closing round by a British Open champion at St. Andrews. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 900 words, photos. With BRITISH-OPEN-CAMERON-SMITH-REACTION — Smith makes name for himself in Australia.

SHIFTING GAME — Major League Baseball is considering a pitch clock for next year along with shift limits, larger bases and restrictions on pickoff attempts. By Baseball Writer Ron Blum. SENT: 1,350 words, photos.

————————-

