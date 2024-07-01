Jump to content

State Department spokesman not ‘aware’ of any concerns raised by foreign leaders after shaky Biden debate

Debate fallout continues as questions linger about Biden’s ability to serve and win in November

John Bowden
Washington DC
Monday 01 July 2024 19:34
Comments
State Department spokesman Vedant Patel was grilled by reporters at Monday’s briefing about Joe Biden’s debate performance, which has been raising alarm bells for Democrats all weekend
A State Department spokesman joined the list of surrogates for the president facing uncomfortable questions about the president’s performance at last Thursday’s debate during the agency’s daily briefing on Monday.

Vedant Patel was grilled by reporters in the room over whether the agency was aware of criticisms or concerns raised by foreign leaders or their representatives in the wake of the president’s shaky appearance onstage in Atlanta, where he seemingly forgot his point at times, sounded hoarse and whispery, and rambled off track while answering questions.

Patel told reporters that he was not aware of any such concerns being raised privately by foreign leaders even as reporters pressed him with public examples.

More to follow...

