A State Department spokesman joined the list of surrogates for the president facing uncomfortable questions about the president’s performance at last Thursday’s debate during the agency’s daily briefing on Monday.

Vedant Patel was grilled by reporters in the room over whether the agency was aware of criticisms or concerns raised by foreign leaders or their representatives in the wake of the president’s shaky appearance onstage in Atlanta, where he seemingly forgot his point at times, sounded hoarse and whispery, and rambled off track while answering questions.

Patel told reporters that he was not aware of any such concerns being raised privately by foreign leaders even as reporters pressed him with public examples.

