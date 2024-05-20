Jump to content

State Department battles against criticism over ‘condolences’ for Iranian president Raisi’s death

John Bowden
Washington DC
Monday 20 May 2024 19:19
State Department defends ‘condolences’ for Iranian president Raisi’s death

The US State Department found itself playing defence on Monday after a spokesman offered “official condolences” for the death of Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi, alleged to have been responsible for ordering the murders of Iranian dissidents and brutal crackdowns on protesters.

Matthew Miller was sharply questioned by reporters at his daily briefing over the statement, which bore his name and was released minutes before the briefing took place.

In his response, he noted that the US had made similar statements after the deaths of other leaders with bloody records, such as Josef Stalin.

This is a breaking story. More to follow...

