Iran president crash latest: ‘No sign of life’ as Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter found on side of steep mountain
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi’s life is ‘at risk’ after helicopter crash amid heavy fog
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi‘s life is at risk after his helicopter crashed in a “very concerning” accident amid heavy fog in northern Iran.
Rescuers on Monday found the helicopter that was carrying the Iranian president, as well as the country’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other senior officials, that crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran.
There has been “no sign of life” detected at the crash site of a helicopter carrying the Iranian president, Iranian state TV said on Monday just minutes after Red Crescent Society announced its team had reached the site.
The aircraft had a “rough landing” near Jolfa, the Iranian city on the border of Azerbaijani exclave Nakhchivan, around 600km northwest of the Iranian capital Tehran.
The helicopter was seen from a distance of some 2km, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, told state media.
Turkish authorities said drone footage showed a fire some 20km south of the Azerbaijan-Iranian border on the side of a steep mountain.
State media has yet to report on casualties or confirm the whereabouts or condition of the president – but urged Iranians to pray for Mr Raisi.
EU offers rapid response mapping service
The EU has activated its rapid response mapping service to assist in locating Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi following his helicopter crash.
“Upon Iranian request for assistance we are activating the EU’s @CopernicusEMS rapid response mapping service in view of to the helicopter accident reportedly carrying the President of #Iran and its foreign minister,” EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on X.
The Copernicus Emergency Management Service (EMS) is a service funded by the EU, which provides timely and accurate geospatial information for disaster management, humanitarian crises, and man-made emergencies.
All passengers ‘feared dead’ as Raisi’s helicopter ‘completely burned in crash’
Hopes of finding Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi alive began to fade after the wreckage of his helicopter was located earlier on Monday by the slope of a mountain.“
President “Raisi’s helicopter was completely burned in the crash ... unfortunately, all passengers are feared dead,” an official told Reuters.
Rescue teams fought blizzards and difficult terrain through the night to reach the wreckage in East Azerbaijan province.
“We can see the wreckage and the situation does not look good,” the head of Iran’s Red Crescent, Pir Hossein Kolivand, told state media.
‘No sign of life’ at crash site of Iranian president’s helicopter
There has been “no sign of life” detected at the crash site of a helicopter carrying Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian state TV said on Monday.
The statement comes minutes after the Iranian Red Crescent said its search and rescue teams have reached the crash site of the helicopter carrying the president, foreign minister and other senior officials.
Rescuers locate Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter
Rescuers have found a helicopter that was carrying Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, as well as the country’s foreign minister and other senior officials, that had apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran yesterday.
The helicopter was seen from a distance of some 2km, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, told state media.
Turkish authorities this morning released what they described as drone footage showing what appeared to be a fire in the wilderness that they “suspected to be the wreckage of helicopter”.
The coordinates listed in the footage put the fire some 20km south of the Azerbaijan-Iranian border on the side of a steep mountain.
In Pics: View from the UAV deployed in search and rescue operation
Who is Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi?
Born to a conservative family in eastern Iran, Raisi studied theology at the seminaries in Qom, a city just south of the Iranian capital Tehran.
He was a teenager when the country’s Islamic revolution established Iran as a theocracy in 1979 and he quickly became an enthusiastic participant in enforcing the vision of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.
At 21 years old, Raisi began serving as a prosecutor, pursuing politically charged cases in the cities of Karaj and Hamadan. He gained a reputation as one of the regime’s most severe figures – a young, brash ideologue, willing to get his hands dirty.
Read the full article by Athena Stavrou here:
Who is the Iranian President involved in a helicopter accident?
Iranian President’s life at risk with information emerging from scene of helicopter crash
Where was the crash?
The aircraft had a “rough landing” near Jolfa, the Iranian city on the border of Azerbaijan exclave Nakhchivan, around 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital Tehran.
It was carrying Raisi, 63, and Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian following a visit with the Azerbaijani president to discuss an infrastructure project over the Aras River.
It was described as a crash by a local official, but he acknowledged an enormous search operation involving 16 teams had yet to locate the helicopter to confirm the extent of the incident.
UN hopes for safety of president
The United Nations is following reports of Iranian president Raisi’s crashed helicopter with concern and hopes for his safety, a spokesperson said.
“The Secretary-General is following reports of an incident with Iranian President Raisi’s aircraft with concern. He hopes for the safety of the president and his entourage,” the spokesperson said.
IRGC commander-in-chief arrives at search site
General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, along with a group of IRGC commanders, has arrived in the area.
They are in area to investigate the incident and to issue orders aimed at the search and rescue operations - which are being carried out by around 40 teams.
Pictured: Iranians pray for president following helicopter crash
Iranians have been pictured praying for the health of their president Ebrahim Raisi after officials said his life was at risk following a helicopter crash.
On Sunday, Iran’s supreme leader urged Iranians not to worry about the crash and insisted they pray for his health and return Tehran.
