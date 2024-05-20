Wreckage of a helicopter that was carrying Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi was seen in drone footage of the crash site.

State media reported that there were “no signs of life” and an official said the helicopter had been “completely burned” after the aircraft crashed amid heavy fog in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran.

The helicopter was carrying the president, foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other senior officials.

Officials said the aircraft appeared to have undergone a “rough landing” near Jolfa, on the border of Azerbaijani exclave Nakhchivan, around 600km northwest of Tehran.