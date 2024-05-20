What the sudden death of Iran’s president will mean for the Middle East and beyond

What next for Iran? The sudden death of President Ebrahim Raisi creates a vacuum at the top of the country’s political and theocratic hierarchy as the country goes through a time of turbulent strife at home and abroad.

The hardline president had backing from the pillars of the Islamic Republic, including the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps) and the conservative clergy, placing him as the probable successor to the ageing and ailing supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

As a new leadership begins to be formed, questions are being asked about the circumstances surrounding the helicopter crash north of Tabriz which killed both Raisi and high-profile foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.