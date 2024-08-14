Democratic Rep Steny Hoyer suffers mild stroke

Support truly

Representative Steny Hoyer sought urgent medical treatment after suffering a stroke, his spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

The 85-year-old Maryland Democrat experienced a mild ischemic stroke on Sunday evening – which occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery leading to the brain.

“Mr Hoyer has responded well to treatment and has no lingering symptoms,” deputy chief of staff and spokesperson Margaret Mulkerrin said in a statement.

“He expects to resume his normal schedule next week. Mr Hoyer’s wife and family extend their deepest thanks to his medical team.”

Well wishes for the former House majority leader began flooding in from members of congress soon after Mulkerrin issued the medical update.

“Wishing my BFF @RepStenyHoye all the best – thankful there are no lingering symptoms,” Maryland senator and close personal friend Ben Cardin wrote on X.

Hoyer (right) and Pelosi (middle) stood down from House Democratic leadership in tandem in 2022 ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Keeping @RepStenyHoyer and his family in my thoughts. Wishing him a safe and speedy recovery,” Colorado representative Jason Crow added.

“I extend my deepest thoughts and well wishes to ⁦@RepStenyHoyer and his family at this time and am praying for his swift and full recovery,” New York representative Adriano Espaillat also wrote after receiving the news.

The Independent has reached out to Mulkerrin for an update on Hoyer’s condition.

Hoyer is a staunch supporter of both vice-president Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

A day after president Joe Biden stepped off the Democratic ticket, Hoyer shared his backing of “friend” Harris, writing on X that she’s a “strong, experienced, and effective leader.”

On the day of Walz’s selection as Harris’ VP pick on August 6, Hoyer noted that he is “an outstanding choice to be the next Vice President of the United States.”

In July 2018, Hoyer was admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with pneumococcal pneumonia after travelling in Wisconsin and Illinois for his Pathways Out of Poverty tour.

The then House minority whip was checked into a hospital and treated with antibiotics before making a quick recovery.

In 2022, Hoyer announced that he was stepping down from House Democratic leadership alongside former Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pave a way for a new generation of leaders.

He was the second-ranking Democrat in the House behind Pelosi for two decades.