Trump and Musk speak in anticipated X interview as Harris continues to lead in the polls: Live updates
Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris picks up huge haul in home state as Donald Trump prepares for sitdown with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk
Former President Donald Trump is once again posting on X, formerly Twitter, ahead of his live interview on the social media platform with Elon Musk this evening.
Trump posted a video recapping the last eight years, going all the way from his 2016 election victory, through his recent indictments, and looking ahead to the showdown in November.
This comes as Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris pulls ahead in the polls, leading in FiveThirtyEight’s polling average by 2.4 points as of Monday.
Meanwhile, Harris raised $12m from a high-profile fundraiser in her home state of California on Sunday after concluding her tour of the swing states with new running mate Tim Walz in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Joined by former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and state governor Gavin Newsom for the event in a hotel ballroom in San Francisco, Harris told her audience, “It’s good to be home,” before warning that healthcare, abortion access, and LGBT+ rights would all be placed under threat during a second Trump term.
“We know what we need to do – we need to knock on doors, we need to register folks to vote, we need to get people to the polls. And every day matters,” she said.
Republican strategist suggests Trump could ‘live-tweet’ DNC to divert attention
State investigators and watchdogs are closely monitoring whether the world’s wealthiest man is potentially defrauding voters while disinformation floods his social media platform.
Vice President Kamala Harris has now been endorsed by President Joe Biden, making it all but guaranteed that she’ll feature on top of the Democratic party ticket and take on Donald Trump in November’s election.
But how would Harris actually fare against Trump?
A recent New York Times/Siena poll, on July 12, showed that Trump just scraped ahead of Biden in national polls, and could win in November.
But when matched up against Harris, the same poll showed the vice president leading Trump by a margin of one point.
VIDEO: Trump plans Musk interview, proposes debates
Donald Trump is slowing down on campaign rallies — but doesn’t want to admit it.
The former president faces a difficult race against Vice President Kamala Harris, who is gaining on her Republican rival with a 2.4 lead in an average of recent national polls. Despite this, he appears to be slowing down his campaign events.
The Washington Post reports that Trump held 22 rallies from July 1 to August 10, 2016. During that same time frame this year, Trump held just eight.
Donald Trump is set to sue the US Department of Justice for $100m in damages over the 2022 raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate less than a month after his classified documents case was overturned, according to a memo from his lawyers.
The FBI’s search of his Palm Beach, Florida, resort on August 8, 2022, resulted in hundreds of pages of classified documents retained from when he was president being removed from the property.
Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted the former president on 37 felony counts in June last year. Trump pleaded not guilty on all charges.
Now, Trump’s lawyers have argued that the DOJ’s raid was conducted with “clear intent to engage in political persecution,” according to memo first obtained by Fox News.
Elon Musk has spent billions of dollars for this moment.
In 2022, the world’s wealthiest man bought Twitter for $44 billion, then crudely reshaped the platform into X by slashing attempts to stop disinformation and conspiracy theories from flooding the platform and welcoming the return of previously banned users to set the tone.
He has created his own personal echo chamber that now reaches tens of millions of users daily, priming the platform for Donald Trump’s return to promote his presidential campaign.
Donald Trump’s latest controversial post made use of a word that we have not yet heard much in political debate, but is likely to become more common. “She ‘A.I.’d’ it,” he wrote on Truth Social.
It was part of a long post in which he accused Kamala Harris and her campaign of “cheating”. He falsely claimed – despite the evidence – that she had used artificial intelligence to create a “fake crowd picture” that suggested there was a large turnout when in fact “there was nobody there”.
Mr Trump even pointed to what he suggested was evidence. The cheating was “later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror like finish of the Vice Presidential plane”, he posted.
FBI says it’s investigating hacking of Trump campaign documents
The FBI has said that it is investigating the alleged hacking of Trump campaign materials.
The Trump campaign has placed the blame on Iran, which has faced similar accusations in the past.
“We can confirm the FBI is investigating this matter,” the bureau said in a statement, according to The Washington Post.
The bureau said on Saturday that it was aware of press reports of the alleged hacking.
The Trump campaign said it had been hacked when reporters received copies of a vetting document of Trump’s running mate JD Vance.
JD Vance issues stern warning: ‘Don’t come after my wife’
Ohio senator JD Vance has issued a stern warning to far-right white supremacists urging them: “Don’t come after my wife”.
The vice presidential hopeful defended his wife, Usha Vance, during an interview on ABC News This Week on Sunday (11 August).
Since joining Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, his wife Usha and their three children have been subject to a slew of public racist attacks over their Indian heritage.
During the ABC interview, Vance was asked about a recent attack from white supremacist and right-wing media personality Nick Fuentes.
Vance replied: “What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart man and a very lucky man, importantly.
“Don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league.”
