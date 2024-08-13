✕ Close Joe Biden says he is not confident in the peaceful transfer of power if Donald Trump loses election

Former President Donald Trump is once again posting on X, formerly Twitter, ahead of his live interview on the social media platform with Elon Musk this evening.

Trump posted a video recapping the last eight years, going all the way from his 2016 election victory, through his recent indictments, and looking ahead to the showdown in November.

This comes as Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris pulls ahead in the polls, leading in FiveThirtyEight’s polling average by 2.4 points as of Monday.

Meanwhile, Harris raised $12m from a high-profile fundraiser in her home state of California on Sunday after concluding her tour of the swing states with new running mate Tim Walz in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Joined by former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and state governor Gavin Newsom for the event in a hotel ballroom in San Francisco, Harris told her audience, “It’s good to be home,” before warning that healthcare, abortion access, and LGBT+ rights would all be placed under threat during a second Trump term.

“We know what we need to do – we need to knock on doors, we need to register folks to vote, we need to get people to the polls. And every day matters,” she said.