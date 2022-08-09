Trump’s ex-press secretary claims she often saw him mishandling classified documents

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed that former president Donald Trump “did not handle classified documents properly” while in office.

Her remarks came hours after federal agents on Monday searched Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida as part of an investigation into allegations that he removed classified documents from the White House.

He claimed that his residence was “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents” in a statement on Monday evening. He claimed that FBI agents also “broke into” a safe belonging to him.

Purported images from the raid showed fragments of presidential documents that had been flushed down the toilet, potentially violating the Presidential Records Act.

Reacting to the searches, Ms Grisham claimed she was witness to Mr Trump’s mishandling of classified documents.

“I sat in an airplane with him, watched him go through documents — throw some away, rip some up, and put some in his pocket,” the former press secretary told CNN.

“Because I remember specifically thinking, ‘I wonder why those go in his pocket.’ So I think this is going to be really interesting.”

She added that handling classified information “was something that was really pressed upon us on a daily basis or weekly or monthly”.

Ms Grisham continued: “I think that something big is there. I don’t think it’s going to be just letters. I think it could be about military operations.

“This is me speculating — I want to be clear. But I can see the former president thinking those were cool or fun, and we were not a White House that followed the rules.”

Earlier in February, Ms Grisham had said that she was not “not surprised” over the discovery of classified documents at Mr Trump's Florida home.

“I wasn’t surprised when I saw the report,” she said after the Washington Post revealed that some of the White House documents that Mr Trump took to Mar-a-Lago were plainly marked as classified and that the improperly moved documents included some at the top-secret level.

“I think that what’s important is this is another example of a White House and an administration that just – we had no rules. We followed no rules."

The Independent has reached out to Mr Trump for a comment on Stephanie Grisham’s remarks to the CNN.