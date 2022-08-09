Trump news – live: Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI and ex-president’s private safe searched
Mr Trump said his Florida residence was ‘currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents’
Donald Trump addresses the CPAC conference in Texas
FBI agents have executed a search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home at his Mar-a-Lago club.
Mr Trump said his Florida residence was “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents” in a statement on Monday evening, who, among other things, “broke into” a safe belonging to the ex-president.
“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Mr Trump said in a statement.
“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After I working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”
Meanwhile, photos have emerged purporting to show fragments of presidential documents that Donald Trump tried to flush down toilets, potentially violating the Presidential Records Act that requires him to preserve them.
The images come just after Mr Trump lashed out at Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell after Democrats passed a massive package of spending and deficit reduction measures.
“Mitch McConnell got played like a fiddle with the vote today by the Senate Democrats,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social. “First he gave them the fake Infrastructure Bill, then Guns, never used the Debt Ceiling for negotiating purposes (gave it away for NOTHING!), and now this. Mitch doesn’t have a clue - he is sooo bad for the Republican Party!”
Trump loves to save newspaper and magazine clippings, photographs, says daughter-in-law
Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump said that the former president likes to collect things and documents that he was permitted to take from the White House.
Talking to Fox News, Lara Trump said: “Look, my father-in-law as anybody knows who’s been around him a lot loves to save things like newspaper clippings, magazine clippings, photographs, documents that he had every authority to take from the White House.”
“And you know, again, he’s been cooperating every single step of the way with the people that have questioned any of this,” Ms Trump said, hours after the former president’s Mar-a-Lago club at Palm Beach house was raided by the FBI.
Trump ally accused of attempting to illegally seize Michigan voting machines
Michigan’s Democratic attorney general has called for a special prosecutor to investigate her Donald Trump-backed Republican rival after state police reportedly found evidence that he helped orchestrate attempts to illegally seize and gain access to voting equipment, an effort fuelled by conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Trump ally accused of attempting to illegally seize voting equipment in Michigan
Matthew DePerno was a ‘prime instigator’ and illegally ‘orchestrated a coordinated plan’ to seize and manipulate machines, according to request for special prosecutor
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home searched by FBI, former president says
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Paul Manafort admits sharing info with Russians
Paul Manafort, the chairman of former president Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, has admitted sharing confidential campaign polling data with a suspected Russian intelligence officer at the same time Moscow was interfering in the 2016 election on Mr Trump’s behalf.
In an interview with Insider, Mr Manafort — who was later convicted of tax evasion but received a pardon from the ex-president — said he shared the data, which the Department of the Treasury described as “sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy”, with suspected Russian intelligence officer Konstantin Kilimnik in hopes of financial gain for himself, not to aid Russia’s efforts to help Mr Trump defeat Hillary Clinton.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort admits sharing info with Russians
Mr Manafort has previously denied sharing polling data with suspected Russian spy Konstantin Kilimnik
Trump’s full statement following FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home: ‘They even broke into my safe’
Former president Donald Trump released a statement on his Truth Social platform revealing that FBI agents had carried out a search of his home at Mar-a-Lago.
Read the full statement here:
Trump’s 108-minute CPAC speech is branded ‘unapologetic fascism’
Donald Trump has been accused of spewing “unapologetic fascism” and “blood-and-soil rhetoric” in his rambling speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas over the weekend.
The former president pushed the notion from the stage in Dallas on Saturday that the US has been decimated since he left the White House in January of last year. He claimed that crime is out of control and that unemployment was skyrocketing - despite official figures showing that it’s at its lowest level in half a century.
His dark remarks drew outcry on social media.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
MRG calls for FBI to be defunded
Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the FBI to be “defunded” in the wake of the agency’s raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Trump-backed Joe Kent surges past Republican who voted for impeachment
Former green beret Joe Kent has surged past a Republican who voted for Donald Trump’s impeachment - in a hotly-contested battle for a congressional seat.
Almost a week after voters in Washington’s third congressional district went to the polls, it was revealed that Mr Kent had now passed Jaime Herrera Beutler, and now led her by 813 votes.
Andrew Buncombe has the story.
Rachel Maddow under fire for gushing praise of Tucker Carlson
Rachel Maddow’s gushing praise of Tucker Carlson in a new interview has sparked a social media backlash, with some accusing her of giving a “giant middle finger” to her liberal fan base.
The MSNBC host told Vanity Fair of her admiration for the Fox News rival, who has openly promoted white supremacist ideology, spread misinformation that the January 6 insurrection was organised by the FBI, and just last week claimed that Derek Chauvin didn’t murder George Floyd.
“Tucker’s doing great right now,” Ms Maddow told the outlet.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Trump’s former adviser Stephen Miller calls FBI aid ‘abomination’
Mr Miller appeared on Fox News and attacked the raid by FBI agents at Mr Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.
