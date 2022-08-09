✕ Close Donald Trump addresses the CPAC conference in Texas

FBI agents have executed a search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Mr Trump said his Florida residence was “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents” in a statement on Monday evening, who, among other things, “broke into” a safe belonging to the ex-president.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Mr Trump said in a statement.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After I working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

Meanwhile, photos have emerged purporting to show fragments of presidential documents that Donald Trump tried to flush down toilets, potentially violating the Presidential Records Act that requires him to preserve them.

The images come just after Mr Trump lashed out at Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell after Democrats passed a massive package of spending and deficit reduction measures.

“Mitch McConnell got played like a fiddle with the vote today by the Senate Democrats,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social. “First he gave them the fake Infrastructure Bill, then Guns, never used the Debt Ceiling for negotiating purposes (gave it away for NOTHING!), and now this. Mitch doesn’t have a clue - he is sooo bad for the Republican Party!”