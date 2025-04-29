Stephen A Smith says Trump’s poor approval rating actually hurts Dems because they have no one to beat him
Trump’s approval rating marked the worst showing for a president in 80 years, but Smith argued ‘the Democrats still can’t beat him’
Donald Trump’s low approval rating may not be great for the president — but it’s also not great for the Democrats, commentator Stephen A. Smith argues.
A recent Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll captured that more than half of Americans — 55 percent — disapprove of Trump’s policies while just 39 percent approve. But the survey offered little relief for Democrats; 7 in 10 Americans said the party was “out of touch” compared to 6 in 10 who said the same about Trump.
The poll’s findings marked the worst showing for a president at the 100-day mark in the last 80 years. On Monday’s episode of his show, Smith argued that Trump’s poor approval rating might be an even worse omen for the Democrats.
“Despite his low approval ratings, he’s still more popular than the Democrats,” Smith, who has filtered with a 2028 presidential run, said. “So it’s really the ultimate indictment against the Democratic party because, again, despite the noise that he has made, and despite how unfavorably he’s looked upon, the Democrats still can’t beat him.”
The Democrats still don’t have a “face that resonates nationally,” he continued.
He pointed to Senator Cory Booker’s record-breaking 25-hour Senate speech in which he protested the president’s policies. “Not too many people cared,” Smith said.
Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been traveling across the country on a “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. More than 36,000 people protested the Trump administration during their tour stop in Los Angeles this month.
But, Smith argued, “Going the hell off about Trump ain’t gonna to get you so far because all you’re showing us is that you’re not willing to work with him. And because you’re not willing to work with him — and the Democrats have control of neither the White House, the House of Representatives, or the Senate — you’re powerless. You’re just blowing into the wind.”
Ocasio-Cortez, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are some of the Democrats floating around as potential 2028 presidential contenders.
After the findings were released, the president blasted the unfavorable polls — and their pollsters — in a Truth Social post.
Trump demanded the pollsters “be investigated for election fraud” who suffer from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and are the “TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”
