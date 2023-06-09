Stephen Miller makes Trump indictment about himself: ‘Sad day for me personally’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stephen Miller whined that the indictment of his former boss Donald Trump was a “sad day” for him personally.

The former Trump White House official went on Fox News shortly after news of the indictment broke on Thursday night to claim the indictment would be looked back on as the moment that the United States “ceased to be a democratic republic”.

“As someone that was there with President Trump in 2016 flying all around the country, going state to state, that served in the White House every single day for all four years of the administration, this is a sad day for me personally,” he said.

Mr Miller baselessly claimed that the indictment was a distraction from unverified allegations by House Republicans that Joe Biden had accepted bribes while vice president.

“It is a message saying, ‘We run the show, not you. This is our country, not yours. We make the decisions and we get to decide who runs this government’,” he said.

“I believe history will record today as the day that we ceased to be a democratic republic and we became a people ruled by an unelected government bureaucracy.”

Mr Trump revealed he had been indicted on seven separate federal counts understood to include conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements, and unlawful retention of national defence information on Thursday night.

He will make a first court appearance in Miami on Tuesday.

The charges come nine months after FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago and seized more than a hundred classified materials.

On Friday, Mr Trump’s longtime personal valet Walt Nauta was also indicted, Mr Trump confirmed in a Truth Social post.

Mr Miller masterminded the Trump administration’s cruel immigrant child separation policies before going on to establish the America First Legal Foundation.