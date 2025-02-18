Bannon calls Musk a ‘parasitic illegal immigrant’ in latest jab at tech billionaire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Bannon has branded Elon Musk as a “parasitic illegal immigrant” who has no respect for America, in his latest swipe at the billionaire tech boss.

The 71-year-old MAGA acolyte and former Trump adviser said Musk is “the one with the power,” and that his work with the Department of Government Efficiency was “performative.”

Beef between the pair has been escalating for several months, with Bannon previously vowing to have Musk “run out” of Trump’s inner circle by inauguration day. His plan has not come to fruition, and the Tesla boss is a regular visitor to the Oval Office, even holding a recent impromptu press conference there.

open image in gallery Steve Bannon has branded Elon Musk a ‘parasitic illegal immigrant’ who has no respect for America ( Getty Images )

“Musk is a parasitic illegal immigrant. He wants to impose his freak experiments and play-act as God without any respect for the country’s history, values, or traditions.” Bannon said, speaking to British news site UnHerd.

The remark appears to be in reference to previous reports that Musk overstayed his original work visa in the U.S. before achieving his enormous success. Musk has denied the accusation.

Bannon and Musk previously clashed over the billionaire’s support of the H-1B program – which allows U.S. employers to issue temporary nonimmigrant visas with the intent of filling skills gaps in sectors that require highly-specialized knowledge.

open image in gallery Bannon previously vowed to have Musk ‘run out’ of Trump’s inner circle by inauguration day ( via REUTERS )

He argued that South African-born Musk, who himself previously held a H-1B visa, is only serving his own interests by backing the program – with the Tesla CEO benefiting from the hiring of skilled foreign workers for his own companies.

“Musk is the one with power at the moment,” Bannon told UnHerd. “The Democrats are nowhere to be seen… It’s pretty evident the president’s using him as an armor-piercing shell that’s delivering blunt force trauma against the administrative state.”

Bannon went on to highlight the lack of effort so far done by DOGE on the Pentagon, which Musk’s companies have multiple contracts with.

“Bannon is a great talker, but not a great doer,” Musk wrote on X, in response to previous comments about cuts to the DOD. “What did he get done this week? Nothing.”