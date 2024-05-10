Steve Bannon faces four months in jail after losing appeal for contempt of Congress charge
Bannon is a former adviser to Donald Trump
A federal court of appeals upheld Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress charge after he appealed the conviction.
Bannon, an ex-adviser to Donald Trump, is now closer to facing his four-month jail sentence.
A Washington, DC jury convicted Bannon in July 2022 after he failed to comply with a Congressional subpoena related to an investigation on the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. He was sentenced to four months in jail and handed a $6,500 fine three months later.
However, his sentence was put on hold after his legal team appealed the conviction.
More to come...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies