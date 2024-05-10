Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A federal court of appeals upheld Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress charge after he appealed the conviction.

Bannon, an ex-adviser to Donald Trump, is now closer to facing his four-month jail sentence.

A Washington, DC jury convicted Bannon in July 2022 after he failed to comply with a Congressional subpoena related to an investigation on the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. He was sentenced to four months in jail and handed a $6,500 fine three months later.

However, his sentence was put on hold after his legal team appealed the conviction.

More to come...