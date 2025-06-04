Steve Bannon keeps calling for Lindsey Graham to be ‘thrown in jail’ for ‘stirring it up’ in Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While Donald Trump largely remains silent after Ukraine’s daring “Spiderweb” drone operation in Russia, one of the president’s fiercest loyalists is calling for a top Republican critic of the Kremlin to be arrested for “stirring it up” in Kyiv.

Over the weekend, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) – who cosponsored a Senate measure that would slap 500 percent tariffs on countries that buy Russian energy products – visited with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I would expect next week that the Senate will start moving the sanctions bill," Graham declared on Friday during a news conference in Ukraine. “There are House members that are ready to move in the House and you will see congressional action.”

“Russia indiscriminately kills men, women and children. It's time for the world to act decisively against Russia's aggression by holding China and others accountable for buying cheap Russian oil that props up Putin's war machine,” Graham added during his Ukraine trip.

The meeting with Zelensky, meanwhile, comes as Ukraine and Russia s till remain far apart on ceasefire talks, resulting in Trump growing increasingly frustrated over his own efforts to bring peace to a war that he previously promised he’d end in 24 hours. This has resulted in Trump expressing his annoyance with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he has largely sympathized with throughout the war, while suggesting the administration could just walk away from peace negotiations.

With MAGA raging over the Ukraine drone attacks and suggesting the “Deep State” could be responsible for the stunning raids, Steve Bannon has directed much of his ire towards Graham. Besides saying that the White House needs to openly denounce Zelensky for the military strikes, the former Trump chief strategist is also urging Trump to punish the South Carolina lawmaker for his diplomatic trip.

Steve Bannon calls for Donald Trump to arrest Lindsey Graham or toss him out of the country over the senator's diplomatic trip to Ukraine. ( NewsNation )

“The White House has to condemn this immediately and pull all support,” Bannon exclaimed during Monday’s broadcast of his War Room program. “And tell Lindsey Graham to come home, or we are going to put you under arrest when you come home. You’re stirring it up!”

The far-right provocateur further accused Graham of working against Trump behind the scenes, claiming the senator promised Zelensky that he’d get the sanctions measure passed regardless of the president’s support for the bill.

“He’s stirring it up over there,” Bannon reiterated.

Meanwhile, with Graham applauding the “ever-resourceful Ukraine” for using “creative drone warfare tactics to successfully attack Russian bombers and military assets,” Bannon has continued to call for the president to toss the longtime Trump ally in prison or even kick him out of the country.

“Two things ought to happen: either cancel his passport and don’t let him back in the country, or put him in jail if he comes back,” Bannon told NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo on Monday night. “Lindsey Graham is stirring it up right now, and people better wake up to the fact that we’re getting sucked into this war, and if we get sucked in much more, it’s going to be tough [to get out].”

Still not done railing against the senator, Bannon brought it back up on Tuesday during the show handover with Real America’s Voice host Eric Bolling.

Asked by Bolling “what the hell is Lindsey Graham doing in Ukraine right now,” Bannon repeated that the hawkish lawmaker was “stirring it up” overseas before once again calling for Graham to be imprisoned.

“This is why I say he should be arrested,” he fumed. “Either cut his passport off so he can never come back to the country, or arrest him. He’s a troublemaker, and this now, he’s egging the deep state on and misleading the Ukrainian people that we’re all in on this.”He went on to say that the Ukrainian people “understand the American people don’t support this, and we’re not gonna be there,” adding that “we want to cut all the money off” to aiding Ukraine. At the same time, Bannon insisted that the United States is sympathetic towards Russia.

“The American people and the Russian people have no problem,” he concluded. “We don’t want to fight each other.”