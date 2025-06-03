Ukraine hits Putin’s bridge to Crimea with underwater bomb attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine has targeted a bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula in the latest long-range attacks against Moscow.

Ukraine’s security services, the SBU, said on Tuesday that it had hit the road and rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula below the water level with explosives.

In a statement, the SBU said it had used 1,100 kilograms of explosives that were detonated early in the morning and damaged underwater pillars of the bridge, a key supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine in the past.

The official Russian outlet that provides regular status updates on the bridge said its operation had been suspended for about three hours between 4am and 7am local time.

It gave no reason for the temporary closure, but said the bridge had been reopened and was functioning as normal.

“Previously, we hit the Crimean Bridge twice, in 2022 and 2023. So today we continued this tradition underwater,” the SBU said in its statement, adding that the operation had been prepared over several months.

Watch moment Russia’s Crimean bridge blown up in huge explosion by Ukraine forces. ( Security Service of Ukraine )

The SBU shared video footage that showed an explosion next to one of the many support pillars of the bridge.

The bridge, built after Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014, was a flagship project for the Russian president. He led a convoy of orange trucks across the bridge during its opening in 2018.

He drove across the bridge again in December 2022 after it was attacked by a Ukrainian drone in October.

Ukraine has stepped up its assaults on Russia and in occupied regions as Kyiv claims that Moscow is continuing to stall peace negotiations. The second round of talks in Turkey on Monday barely lasted an hour and, yet again, failed to make significant strides towards securing a lasting peace.

Over the weekend, Ukraine targeted at least four air bases across Russia using 117 unmanned aerial vehicles launched from containers close to the targets. They destroyed several strategic bombers.

The SBU claimed responsibility for the operation, called “Spider's Web”, and said that in total 41 Russian warplanes were hit.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack, which struck targets up to 2,670 miles from the frontlines of the war, “absolutely brilliant”.

Andriy Kovalenko, an official on Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, said that of more than 40 planes struck, 13 were destroyed.

Ukrainian drones and shelling, meanwhile, targeted the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region and the Kherson region in the south on Tuesday, damaging electricity substations and leaving at least 700,000 people without power, Russia-installed officials said.

Ukrainian officials were quick to praise the latest SBU attacks. Ruslan Stefanchuk, chair of the government, said, “Every empire has its pillar. Then — a crack. And another. And then — the empire falls. Such is the fate that awaits the entire kremlin regime.”