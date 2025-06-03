Watch moment Russia’s Crimean bridge blown up in huge explosion by Ukraine forces

Video footage has captured the moment a bridge linking Russia and Crimea is blown up in a huge explosion carried out by Ukraine’s special forces.

The 12-mile-long Crimean Bridge, or Kerch Bridge, links Russia with the occupied peninsula which Russian troops annexed in 2014.

Footage shows an underwater explosion destroying a pillar of the bridge as Ukraine’s SBU vowed there was “no place for any illegal Russian facilities on the territory of our state”.

The SBU said it rigged the bridge’s pillars with 1,100kg of explosives. “The Crimean Bridge is an absolutely legitimate target, especially considering that the enemy used it as a logistical artery to supply its troops,” it said.