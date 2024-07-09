Stormy Daniels says she ‘can’t believe’ flood of support as GoFundMe tops $1 million

Support truly

A fundraiser for adult film star Stormy Daniels has surpassed $1m in the first two weeks since its launch.

The GoFundMe page, called “I Stand with Stormy Daniels,” started months after Daniels’ blockbuster testimony in the New York criminal trial, where former president Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records. The presumptive GOP nominee gave the porn star “hush money” in exchange for her silence about their alleged affair.

Her former manager and friend Dwayne Crawford launched the fundraiser on June 26.

The money raised will go toward paying off the $600,000 in Trump’s legal fees that she owes the former president after a court dismissed her 2018 defamation case against him.

“For over 6 years, I have been fighting to speak the truth...and paying the price for it,” Daniels said in a statement to the page. “I refused to back down or give a penny for telling the truth.

“Thank you will never be enough but...THANK YOU!”

A GoFundMe for Stormy Daniels has raised more than $1million that will go to paying off her legal fees ( REUTERS )

The additional money raised will go toward moving her family to a safe place, as the porn star has received “countless death threats” after the guilty verdict was read on May 30, the fundraiser said.

Her home address was leaked, and since then, “It’s become unsafe for her family and her pets,” including her horses that have been shot twice, Crawford wrote. “As if that’s not bad enough, Trump is still tangling her up in lawsuits in an effort to bleed her dry financially because his cult of minions will foot the bill for him to do so.”

Crawford set a goal of raising $1,250,000 — which has almost been reached, as of July 9.

“Each dollar we raise will be a validation that we also care about Stormy and are willing to continue this fight,” Crawford added. “Trump may have a mega fundraising operation to keep him from facing consequences, but that shouldn’t mean that Stormy becomes the sacrificial lamb of a corrupt system.”

On July 8, Crawford relayed a message from Daniels praising the barrage of contributions.

“I really can’t believe the outpouring of support and donations,” she wrote.

Daniels speaking at a 2018 ceremony in her honor in West Hollywood, California amid her court battle with Trump ( REUTERS )

The porn star was a key witness in the hush money trial.

She testified the intimate details about the alleged 2006 encounter, including what Trump was wearing, how he posed, and that he had said he reminded her of his daughter: “Smart, blonde and beautiful.” She also told the court that Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen gave her $130,000 to keep quiet about the affair, which would have occurred when Melania Trump was pregnant with their son Barron. Trump has repeatedly denied the affair ever happened.

Even before the historic verdict, which made Trump the first ever former president to become a convicted felon, the adult film star said in her documentary that she had faced threats before.

After the charges against Trump were announced, Daniels said she saw “direct threats,” like “I’m going to come to your house and slit your throat.”