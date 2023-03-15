Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors in Trump hush money investigation

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adult film star Stormy Daniels confirmed on Wednesday that she had met with prosecutors with Manhattan’s district attorney’s office as part of the ongoing investigation into a hush payment she received from Donald Trump’s lawyer in 2016.

Clark Brewster, an attorney representing Ms Daniels, tweeted the news Wednesday afternoon. His client retweeted it, thanking him and taking a veiled shot at her previous attorney, Michael Avenatti.

“At the request of the Manhattan DA’s office Stormy Daniels and I met with prosecutors today. Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed,” wrote Mr Brewster.

Ms Daniels added: “Thank you to my amazing attorney (who also always spells my name correctly) for helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice.”

The Manhattan district attorney’s office reportedly took new interest in the Stormy Daniels case last year, and only in recent weeks has moved into a full grand jury investigation. Just days ago, The New York Times reported that the DA had contacted Mr Trump to invite him to offer testimony in his defence, a move the former president declined but is thought to precede an imminent indictment.

The Daniels case stems back all the way to 2016, when then-Trump fixer Michael Cohen paild Ms Daniels $130,000 just before the presidential election in exchange for her silence about an allegation of an affair with Mr Trump. The ex-president has long denied this affair ever took place, but still reimbursed his attorney for the hush payment.

Federal prosecutors would go on to charge Cohen with making an illegal campaign contribution over the Daniels payment, and implicated Mr Trump as ordering it done. Cohen pleaded guilty and served a prison term for that charge and others.