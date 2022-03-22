Stormy Daniels refuses court order to pay Trump’s legal bills: ‘I will go to jail before I pay a penny’
The adult film star recently lost an appeal in her legal battle against the former president
After losing her defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump, adult film star Stormy Daniels is refusing a federal court’s order for her to pay the former president’s legal bills.
“I will go to jail before I pay a penny,” Ms Daniels vowed on Twitter.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
