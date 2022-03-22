✕ Close Eric Trump claims Putin could tell Donald Trump was 'a very strong person'

Former president Donald Trump began his day with a bizarre phone interview on Fox Business in the course of which he referred to Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as “the n-word”, dismissed climate change as “a thing called weather”, and insisted he would continue running on the supposed theft of the 2020 election despite the host’s suggestion it could hurt Republicans at the polls.

His excitable morning comes after an event over the weekend during which he appeared to promise a return to the White House.

“With the support of everyone in this room, we will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and we will take back our country,” he said at the “American Freedom Tour” in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. "And then most importantly in 2024, we are going to take back our beautiful White House".

Following his remarks, Republican US Rep Liz Cheney warned that the ex-president could face criminal penalties over attacks on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021, telling NBC that the House select committee investigating the assault is considering whether to recommend criminal punishment for the “kind of supreme dereliction of duty that you saw with President Trump”.