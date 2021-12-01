Anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights activists are separated by a barrier as they protest outside the Supreme Court building, ahead of arguments in the Mississippi abortion rights case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021. (REUTERS)

The US Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in a landmark abortion case out of Mississippi, which seeks to overturn the high court’s landmark Roe v Wade ruling which cemented abortion rights in the country in 1973.

“[Roe v Wade] and [Planned Parenthood v Casey] are unprincipled decisions that have damaged the democratic process, poisoned our national discourse, plagued the law — and, in doing so, harmed this Court,” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a briefing for the state seeking to overturn the long-established precedent.

The Mississippi law at issue bans abortions after 15 weeks, and allows no exceptions for rape or incest. The Supreme Court’s decision in the case likely won’t be released until several months after oral arguments.

On Wednesday morning, abortion rights activists and anti-abortion demonstrators braved a chilly Washington DC morning to gather outside the Supreme Court ahead of arguments.