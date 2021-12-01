Supreme Court abortion case – latest: Mississippi seeks to overturn landmark Roe v Wade decision
The US Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in a landmark abortion case out of Mississippi, which seeks to overturn the high court’s landmark Roe v Wade ruling which cemented abortion rights in the country in 1973.
“[Roe v Wade] and [Planned Parenthood v Casey] are unprincipled decisions that have damaged the democratic process, poisoned our national discourse, plagued the law — and, in doing so, harmed this Court,” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a briefing for the state seeking to overturn the long-established precedent.
The Mississippi law at issue bans abortions after 15 weeks, and allows no exceptions for rape or incest. The Supreme Court’s decision in the case likely won’t be released until several months after oral arguments.
On Wednesday morning, abortion rights activists and anti-abortion demonstrators braved a chilly Washington DC morning to gather outside the Supreme Court ahead of arguments.
Abortion rights at stake
My colleague Maya Oppenheim takes a look at what’s at stake in today’s oral arguments:
Tarah Demant, Amnesty International USA’s Interim Senior Director of Programmes, told The Independent maternal deaths will greatly rise if Roe v Wade is overturned due to women being forced to resort to dangerous backstreet abortions.
She said: “We anticipate a further erosion of the right to abortion. This will have an enormous impact on the rights and lives of many. This means a huge uptick in unsafe abortions and a huge uptick in women being forced to carry unwanted pregnancies to term.
“Ultimately what this means is not just a total roll back of abortion for a huge population of the US but a health crisis.”
Oral arguments begin at 10am ET
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog. Oral arguments in the Mississippi case are set to begin at 10am ET.
