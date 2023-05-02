Supreme Court Ethics (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Following an avalanche of recent reporting about unreported vacations and real estate transactions among members of the US Supreme Court, the Senate Judiciary Committee is questioning whether justices on the nation’s highest court should follow a code of ethics.

A recent investigaton from ProPublica revealed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose gifts, financial benefits, and luxury travel from a Republican megadonor and friend Harlan Crow.

Chief Justice John Roberts was invited to testify to the committe, but he declined. A number of former judges and legal experts are testifying to the committee.

“The highest court in the land should not have the lowest standards,” committee chair Dick Durbin said.

The Supreme Court and the radical reshaping of the federal judicary by Republican lawmakers and right-wing legal groups have faced intense scrutiny following last year’s upending of Roe v Wade and relationships with special interest groups with business at the court.

Justice Thomas and his wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas also have come under fire following revelations that Ms Thomas pushed to overturn 2020 presidential election results in messages to lawmakers and Donald Trump’s administration.