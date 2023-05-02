Supreme Court news – live: Senate committee holds ethics hearing after Justice Clarence Thomas revelations
Hearing comes after revelations expose ethics issues at the nation’s highest court
Following an avalanche of recent reporting about unreported vacations and real estate transactions among members of the US Supreme Court, the Senate Judiciary Committee is questioning whether justices on the nation’s highest court should follow a code of ethics.
A recent investigaton from ProPublica revealed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose gifts, financial benefits, and luxury travel from a Republican megadonor and friend Harlan Crow.
Chief Justice John Roberts was invited to testify to the committe, but he declined. A number of former judges and legal experts are testifying to the committee.
“The highest court in the land should not have the lowest standards,” committee chair Dick Durbin said.
The Supreme Court and the radical reshaping of the federal judicary by Republican lawmakers and right-wing legal groups have faced intense scrutiny following last year’s upending of Roe v Wade and relationships with special interest groups with business at the court.
Justice Thomas and his wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas also have come under fire following revelations that Ms Thomas pushed to overturn 2020 presidential election results in messages to lawmakers and Donald Trump’s administration.
Competing bills would establish Supreme Court code of conduct
Senators Angus King and Lisa Murkowski, an independent and a Republican, respectively, introduced a bill last week that would force the nation’s high court to create a binding code of conduct with an ethics officer who will oversee compliance.
A separate proposal from Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse would also require the justices to adopt and follow an ethics code, but it also would impose standards for disclosing travel and gifts in line with similar rules for members of Congress. That measure would also create an investigative board to review complaints against the justices.
Republican accuse Democrats of a ‘concentrated effort’ to undermine court
Lindsey Graham, the Republican ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, characterised the hearing and other Democratic-led efforts to bolster ethics at the Supreme Cout as a “concentrated effort by the left to delegitimize this court and to cherry pick examples to make a point.”
“New Republic headline: The Democrats need to destroy Clarence Thomas’s reputation. That’s sort of what we’re here about,” he said. “Well it’s not going to work. This assault on Justice Thomas is well beyond ethics. It is about trying to delegitimize a conservative court that was appointed through the traditional process.”
Congressional Republicans have accused Democrats over the years of a kind of judicial extremism in advocating for expanding the court or adding more oversight, despite the GOP’s efforts and right-wing legal campaigns over decades to radially reshape the federal judiciary with ideologically linked judges with ties to activist groups.
Clarence Thomas faced renewed calls for impeachment or resignation with latest revelations
Last month, a bombshell investigation revealed that Justice Clarence Thomas accepted luxury vacations from a Republican megadonor for more than 20 years.
Ethics law experts believe the absence of such trips from those disclosure forms likely violate a law that requires justices to disclose most of the gifts they receive.
It was the latest in a string of revelations over the last two decades about questionable gifts, but it also followed other questions about his conduct at the court, which prompted calls for the justice to step down or face impeachment.
Last year, Justice Thomas was the only justice who opposed an order that would grant the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack access to hundreds of White House documents from Donald Trump’s term – including messages sent by the justice’s wife to Trump’s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Those messages – riddled with election-related conspiracy theories – urged Meadows to pursue efforts to overturn the results of the election, undermining and dismissing millions of Americans’ votes, in order to seat Trump for a second term.
Democrats demand the court adhere to a code of ethics
Democratic members of Congress have supported legislation that would impose a code of conduct at the Supreme Court – justices there are the only members of the federal judicary who do not have one.
“The court should have a code of conduct with clear and enforceable rules so both justices and the American people know when conduct crosses the line,” Senator Durbin said at Tuesday’s hearing. “The highest court in the land should not have the lowest ethical standards. That reality is driving a crisis in public confidence in the Supreme Court. The status quo must change.”
‘How low can the court go?'
Senator Durbin criticised the “lavish” gifts accepted by members of the Supreme Court, including the tens of thousands of dollars in trips and travel to Justice Clarence Thomas from a conservative billionaire with interests at the court.
“How low can the court go?” Durbin said.
“I think it’s pretty clear to most objective people this is not the ordinary course of business nor should it be a standard for those of us in public service,” he added. “We wouldn’t tolerate this from a city council member or an alderman. It falls short of ethical standards we expect of any public servant in America. And yet the Supreme Court won’t even acknowledge it’s a problem. The chief justice’s letter doesn’t mention it.”
Dick Durbin addresses the absence of John Roberts
Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin said in his opening remarks that he is “troubled by the suggestion that testifying to this committee would somehow infringe on the separation of powers or threaten judicial independence.”
“In fact, answering legitimate questions from the people’s representatives is one of the checks and balances that helps preserve the separation of powers,” he addded.
Senate Judiciary Committee chair: Supreme Court should ‘not have the lowest standard of ethics'
Ahead of this morning’s hearing, Senate Judiciary Committee chair Dick Durbin told MSNBC that the Supreme Court needs to have a higher standard of ethical behaviour:
“I think we can come up with a bipartisan measure and move forward and say to the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land should not have the lowest standard of ethics in the federal government,” he said.
Good morning.
The Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on ethics issues at the Supreme Court is underway.
Last week, Chief Justice John Roberts declined the committee’s invitation to testify, citing “separation of powers concerns and the importance of preserving Judicial independence.
He instead released a short letter with a joint statement from all nine current justices reaffirming their voluntary adherence to a code of conduct that applies to lower federal court judges.
