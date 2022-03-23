Supreme Court - live: Republicans grill Ketanji Brown Jackson as Trump Jr attacks on Twitter
Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court nominee, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the first of her confirmation hearings. The first Black woman to be nominated to the court, she will if confirmed replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
With the Democrats in control of the Senate and the court now heavily tilted in conservatives’ favour, Ms Brown Jackson – currently a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia – is expected to be confirmed barring some unforseen event.
However, some Republicans have lately begun attacking her for her past work as a public defender, focusing in particular on her work defending sexual offenders. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, yesterday questioned her aggressively about supposedly lenient sentences she handed down to certain child sexual offenders.
The White House condemned his line of questioning – which is based on largely debunked misrepresentations of the decisions in question – calling it an ‘embarrassing, QAnon-signalling smear’ in reference to the conspiracy theory that the world is run by a cabal of cannibalistic paedophiles.
Last day of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s public hearings end
Ketanji Brown Jackson left the Senate on Wednesday after a more than 10-hour session that included just one break for lunch; she will return on Thursday for a final, closed-door section to discuss her background investigation.
Ms Jackson’s hearings concluded after two days of brutal questioning from Republicans, some of whom remained focused on her judicial record while others tried to broach personal issues and unrelated topics.
The committee’s chair, Dick Durbin, admonished his Republican colleagues as the hearing ended for the “exceptions” that occurred to GOP ranking member Chuck Grassley’s promise to keep the hearings civil.
Blackburn hammers Jackson in final question period of the day
Sen Marsha Blackburn accused Ketanji Brown Jackson of being unwilling to answer questions about what defines a biological woman, which the judge previously said she would leave to doctors or biologists to define.
Ms Blackburn also questioned Ms Jackson about issues that are currently before the court system, which Ms Jackson could not answer for the reason of avoiding touching on topics inappropriate for a nominee to engage with.
Ketanji Brown Jackson tells senator her message to young people
In a moving moment Wednesday afternoon, Sen Alex Padilla asked Ketanji Brown Jackson about what her message to young Americans would be today, as she awaits a historic confirmation vote for her nomination to the Supreme Court.
Her answer was emotional itself, and referenced a memory from her first year at Harvard University.
“I try to inspire people to follow this path...because I love this country, because I love the law,” she told Mr Padilla.
“I was walking through Harvard Yard my freshman year...a Black woman I did not know was passing on the sidewalk, and she looked at me, and I guess she knew how I was feeling, and she leaned over as we crossed, and she said, ‘persevere.’ I would tell them to persevere,” she continued.
Senator says hearings have shown Jackson’s patience, temperament
Sen Alex Padilla closed out his questioning on Wednesday by stressing how the week’s grueling hearings had revealed her ability to remain cool in high-pressure situations.
Mr Padilla highlighted both the questions from his colleagues that were uncontroversial as well as the criticism leveled by members like Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz that has itself been roundly denounced by both Democrats and even members of their own party like Mitt Romney.
“I’ve seen a number of my colleagues engage in good faith”, he said, while adding that others chose to engage in criticism that he noted “even conservative commentators have called ‘meritless to the point of demagoguery’”.
Lindsey Graham wants credit for GOP considering nominating a Black woman
In one of the moments that diverted most wildly from the topic at hand, Sen Lindsey Graham went on a tangent on Wednesday about Janice Rogers Brown, a Black judge from Alabama who later rose to be on the California Supreme Court.
During his remarks, Mr Graham appeared to be complaining about the GOP not receiving credit for allegedly considering Ms Brown for a position on the highest court — a position for which his party never nominated her, even when given three opportunities under the Trump administration.

Cory Booker touts Jackson’s accomplishments after GOP grilling
Sen Cory Booker launched into an impassioned defence of Ketanji Brown Jackson after a day of relentless grilling from Republicans that at times verged away from her judicial record and philosophy.
Telling the judge, “God has got you”, Mr Booker said that Ms Jackson was overwhelmingly qualified and even drew a teary response from the judge.

Republican senator comments on ‘jackassery’ after Cruz, Hawley outbursts
Sen Ben Sasse ridiculed the “jackassery” that he said occurred around the Senate on Wednesday as Ketanji Brown Jackson’s hearing continued.
Mr Sasse did not name any of his colleagues, but his own remark echoed that of Sen Pat Leahy, who directly accused Texas Sen Ted Cruz of trying to get on television by interrupting one of his Democratic counterparts and demanding that a document be added to the record during her allotted time.
“Jackassery we often see around here is partly because of people looking for short-term camera opportunities,” he told Ms Jackson while commenting about his opposition to cameras in the Supreme Court.
GOP efforts to make Jackson comment on non-judicial issues continue
Republican senators continued their efforts to drag the line of questioning away from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s judicial record and legal philosophy on Wednesday as day three of her confirmation hearings played out.
One of Wednesday’s examples of this phenomenon occurred when Sen Marsha Blackburn asked for Ms Jackson’s biological definition of a woman. Ms Jackson countered that she was not a biologist, and left such questions to experts.
“Can you provide a definition for the word, woman?” Blackburn asked. Ms Jackson responded: “Can I provide a definition? No, I can’t.”
When Ms Blackburn pressed for her reasoning, she added: “Not in this context - I’m not a biologist...In my work as a judge what I do is I address disputes.”
Durbin blocks Ted Cruz’s efforts to interrupt Hirono
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s hearing erupted into another back-and-forth between Democrats and Republicans on the committee after Sen Ted Cruz interrupted Sen Mazie Hirono and demanded time to enter a letter from some of his Senate colleagues on the record.
Mr Cruz could easily have entered such a letter during his own time; it was unclear why he chose to insist on doing so during Ms Hirono’s testimony. The Texas senator went over on his own question time as well; as a result, the tongue-lashing he received in response was his second rebuke from Democrats of the day.
Sen Pat Leahy ended the exchange by quipping how much he knows that Mr Cruz loves “getting on television”, while adding that he and other lawmakers had waited their own turns for hours and would call for the rules of the committee to be respected.
Mr Cruz was spotted by one reported browsing reactions to the exchange on Twitter seconds after it occurred on his phone.
Romney hits out at own party over questions to Ketanji Brown Jackson
Sen Mitt Romney was a rare GOP voice in the chorus condemning some Republican lawmakers for their questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Apparently referring to criticism of her judicial record by Sens Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, Mr Romney quipped to reporters: “There’s no ‘there’ there.”
“It struck me that it was off course, meaning the attacks were off course that came from some,” said Mr Romney on Tuesday.
His comments did not appear to register with the two senators, who continued their attacks on Ms Jackson for her sentencing of defendants convicted of possessing child porn. Democrats have repeatedly pointed out that Ms Jackson’s sentences fell well within norms for federal judges.
