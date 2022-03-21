Ketanji Brown Jackson vows transparency and to serve ‘without fear or favour’

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson closed the first day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing by pleding transparency and to serve without “fear or favour” if she is confirmed.

“If I am confirmed, I commit to you that I will work productively to support and defend the Constitution, and this grand experiment of American democracy that has endured over these past 246 years,” she said at the opening of her remarks. “I evaluate the facts and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me without fear or favour consistent my judicial oath.”

Throughout her opening remarks, which came after four hours of opening remarks by all members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, she attempted to summarise what kind of Justice she would be if she were nominated. Ms Jackson appeared to preemptively respond to accusations by Republicans that she would be a judicial activist by saying that she knew that her role as a judge is limited.

“I know that my judicial role is further constrained by further adherence to precedent,” she said. She noted how when Senators read her decisions, they might have noticed how long some of her writings are.

“That is because I also believe in transparency,” she said. “That people should know precisely what I think and the basis for my decision.”

Ms Jackson, who would be the first public defender on the high court along with the first Black woman if she was confirmed, also highlighted her experience as a trial judge as well.

“During this hearing, I hope that you will see how much I love our country and the Constitution and the rights that make us great,” she said.

Republicans for the most part avoided discussing Ms Jackson during their opening remarks, rather focusing on their frustration at the way that Justice Brett Kavanaugh was treated during his confirmation hearing, when Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexual assault, which Mr Kavanaugh vociferously denied.

“No one is going to inquire into your teenage dating habits,” Sen Ted Cruz of Texas told Ms Jackson during her opening remarks. “No one is going to ask you with mock severity ‘do you like beer?’”

Sen Chuck Grassley, the ranking Republican who was chairman of the Judiciary Committee during Mr Kavanaugh’s hearing, said he would promise a more respectful hearing.

“Unlike the start to the Kavanaugh hearings, we didn’t have repeated interruptions of Chairman Durbin durings his openings statements like Democrats interrupted me for more than an hour during my opening statements on the Kavanaugh hearings,” he said.

However, some Republicans did touch on her judicial record. Mr Graham said while he did not have an issue with her defending detainees at Guantanamo Bay, he had other concerns.

“Everybody deserves a lawyer. You're doing the country a great service when you defend the most unpopular people,” he said. “But I do want to know about your amicus briefs after you're no longer a defence counsel weighing into the Supreme Court about how they decide law of war issues.”