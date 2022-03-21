Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband tearful as she delivers opening remarks while daughter looks on smiling
Jackson vows to serve without ‘fear or favour’
As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered her opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday the gravity of the moment appeared to be overwhelming for her husband, Dr Patrick Jackson.
Dr Jackson was seen seated behind his wife during the proceedings and was visibly tearing up as she made her remarks.
More follows...
