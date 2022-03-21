Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband tearful as she delivers opening remarks while daughter looks on smiling

Jackson vows to serve without ‘fear or favour’

John Bowden
Monday 21 March 2022 20:51
Comments
<p>Patrick Jackson cries as he watches his wife, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, deliver her opening statement to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee during the first day of the confirmation hearing on her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill</p>

(REUTERS)

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered her opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday the gravity of the moment appeared to be overwhelming for her husband, Dr Patrick Jackson.

Dr Jackson was seen seated behind his wife during the proceedings and was visibly tearing up as she made her remarks.

