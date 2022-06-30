✕ Close Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson on appointment to Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court appointee, has been sworn in with a short oath ceremony. She is the first Black woman to sit on the court, and replaces Stephen Breyer, joining the current court’s two other liberals, Barack Obama appointees Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

Ms Brown Jackson’s confirmation was never in serious doubt thanks to the Democrats’ control of both the White House and the Senate, but her hearings nonetheless saw several Republicans on the Judiciary Committee attack her for her supposed radicalism and alleged history of giving unduly lenient sentences to child sex abusers.

She also endured questions related to the GOP’s current social concerns, including alleged teaching of critical race theory and arguments over sex and gender.

Nonetheless, she was ultimately confirmed with the support of all 50 Senate Democrats and three Republicans.

Justice Breyer is bowing out after 28 years on the court. On Thursday morning he gave his opinion on the final two cases of the 2021/22 session. The conservative majority court decided to gut the federal government’s ability to counter the climate crisis but will allow the Biden administration to end the Trump-era “remain in Mexico” asylum policy.