Supreme Court allows Maryland parents to opt children out of classes that use LGBT-inclusive books

A group of religious parents who did not want their children to be read to or be exposed to LGBT+ inclusive books in school, may opt their children out of class, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday.

In a 6-3 ruling, the conservative wing of the court, which is often sympathetic to religious rights, sided with a group of religious parents in Maryland in a dispute over whether they could remove their children from classes that used books with LGBT+ themes or inclusivity.

The court said it was “the rights of parents” to bring their children up under a religious belief.

"We have long recognized the rights of parents to direct 'the religious upbringing' of their children. And we have held that those rights are violated by government policies that substantially interfere with the religious development of children,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority.

For now, those parents may remove their children from the class containing books they disagree with while litigation in the case moves forward.

It’s a small win for religious freedom advocates who have turned to the Supreme Court in recent years to expand their rights.

open image in gallery Books with LGBT+ inclusive characters or storylines were at the heart of the dispute between a group of religious parents and a Maryland county school board ( AP )

At the center of the dispute are several books that contain LGBT+ characters or storylines in an English language arts curriculum for elementary school-aged children in Montgomery County.

In 2022, the school board implemented the books into classrooms to better reflect the diverse community.

To books include Pride Puppy, which takes readers through the alphabet while sharing the story of a girl whose puppy gets loose while at a pride parade. Also, Uncle Bobby’s Wedding, a story about a girl who worries she will spend less time with her favorite uncle after he marries his boyfriend.

But a group of parents in Maryland, from various faith backgrounds, sued the county school board saying it went against their religious freedom because they disagreed with the themes.

