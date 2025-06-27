Trump claims ‘GIANT WIN’ in ‘Birthright Citizenship Hoax’ after massive Supreme Court ruling
The court did not green light his policy to block children born in the US to immigrant parents from claiming citizenship
President Donald Trump on Friday falsely claimed a Supreme Court decision narrowing the power of courts to issue nationwide injunctions was a “giant win” in his administration’s efforts to block children born in the United States to some immigrant parents from receiving citizenship despite the high court failing to green light the controversial and racially-charged executive order at issue in the case.
Writing on Truth Social, Trump wrote that there’d been a “GIANT WIN” for his administration by the court’s right-wing majority, which stripped federal courts’ authority to issue nationwide injunctions that have blocked key parts of his agenda.
“Even the Birthright Citizenship Hoax has been, indirectly, hit hard. It had to do with the babies of slaves (same year!), not the SCAMMING of our Immigration process,” he said, adding later that he’d be speaking about the news at 11:30 am.
The 6-3 ruling, issued along partisan lines and written by Trump appointee Justice Amy Coney Barrett, states that federal judges who had issued such injunctions went too far in blocking his executive order that seeks to unilaterally redefine who gets to be a citizen by exceeding “the equitable authority that Congress has given to the federal courts.”
It did not address the question of whether Trump can block citizenship from newborn Americans who are born to certain immigrant parents.
More follows...
