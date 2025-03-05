Supreme Court tells Trump to pay out $2 billion to USAID after rejecting his bid to pause spending
High court’s ruling clears the way for nearly $2 billion in foreign aid funding to be released
President Donald Trump’s administration still has to pay out nearly $2 billion in foreign aid funding allocating to groups that work with the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Supreme Court said in an opinion issued on Wednesday morning.
In a 5-4 decision, the court upheld a lower court ruling that requires the administration to unfreeze the funding and rejected the Justice Department’s attempts to reverse that.
The order did not immediately direct the Trump administration to pay out the money, but rather cleared the way for lower courts to continue proceedings in the dispute.
The ruling came after Chief Justice John Roberts issued an order last week temporarily pausing District Court Judge Amir Ali’s ruling that directed the Trump administration to unfreeze the nearly $2 billion in aid while the Supreme Court considered the case.
But the court has chosen not to take up the Trump administration’s case and since the deadline for the pause in aid has passed, the court has asked the lower court to “clarify what obligations the government must fulfill to ensure compliance with the temporary restraining order.”
Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh dissented from the majority, arguing that a “single district-court judge” does not have the authority to “compel the government of the United States to pay out (and probably lose forever) 2 billion taxpayer dollars.”
“I am stunned,” Alito wrote for the majority.
This is as breaking news story, more follows…
