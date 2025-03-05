Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Texas Congressman Sylvester Turner has died, one day after attending President Donald Trump’s address, the House Democratic leader confirmed.

The 70-year-old Texas Representative and former mayor of Houston died two months after taking office.

His cause of death is not immediately clear.

“The House Democratic Caucus family is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner. Though he was newly elected to the Congress, Rep. Turner had a long and distinguished career in public service and spent decades fighting for the people of Houston,” House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement Wednesday.

“Rep. Turner was a fighter until the end – he was present yesterday evening to ensure that the voice of one of his constituents, who relies on Medicaid, was heard. In what would be his final message to his beloved constituents last night he reminded us ‘don’t mess with Medicaid,’” Jeffries said.

The Democrat was elected into Congress in November, filling the seat that had been held by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who died last year after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. In 2022, Turner shared his own battles with cancer, announcing he had undergone treatment for bone cancer in his jaw.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said at a council meeting Wednesday: "This comes as a shock to everyone. I'm going to ask Houstonians to come together. Pray for his family. Join us in celebrating this remarkable public servant. Celebrate his life, which we will be doing.” Flags will be flown at half-staff at city buildings, he added.

Turner graduated from Harvard Law School before serving in the Texas House of Representatives for 27 years. He was then elected mayor in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019.

Kind words have poured in for the late Congressman.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rep. Sylvester Turner,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson posted on X.” Turner was “an advocate for his district, and his commitment to justice and service was evident during his short time in Congress. I pray that his family finds strength and comfort during this difficult time.”

Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell posted a tribute on X: “Congressman Sylvester Turner was a colleague and a friend. His devotion to public service made Houston and the world a better place. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Missouri Rep. Wesley Bell posted a selfie with Turner from last night. “Last night, I dapped up & hugged my friend & fellow colleague @SylvesterTurner - For some reason, (on that night) I suggested we take a selfie, having no clue it would be the last time I would see him. He was a former Houston Mayor, current Rep, but more importantly a good man,” he wrote.

"I'm just overwhelmed. When I heard it, I fell to my knees. I can't believe it," Texas Rep. Al Green told Axios.

Lawyer and civil rights advocate Ben Crump posted: “Rest in Power, Rep. Sylvester Turner. A lifelong fighter for the people of TX, he carried the torch from the state Legislature to Houston mayor &, finally, to Congress, succeeding the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. His legacy of service won't be forgotten.”

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson commended his “true heart of a public servant” in a touching tribute: “Hearing that my friend Sylvester Turner died makes me very sad. I was always touched by his compassion for people and I greatly admired his eloquence in working to help those who counted on him for help. Sylvester was a remarkable man with the true heart of a public servant. He was a friend. I will miss laughing with him and we'll all miss his commitment to doing good.”