Democrat Al Green forced out of chamber after protesting Trump speech to Congress
A Democratic representative was removed from the chamber after interrupting Donald Trump as he addressed a joint session of Congress.
Texas representative Al Green was escorted from the chamber by the Sergeant at arms, after he stood up and repeatedly shouted “you have no mandate” to cut Medicaid, shortly after the president began his remarks.
Green shook his cane and pointed his finger as he shouted. As he was led out chaos erupted from Republicans, who cheered. Others sang "Na na na. Hey hey hey! Goodbye!"
Green’s comment about Trump’s lack of mandate came after the president bragged about his “astonishing” performance in last year’s election.
“Now, for the first time in modern history, more Americans believe that our country is headed in the right direction than the wrong direction—an astonishing record 27-point swing since Election Day alone,” he said.
After being kicked out, Green made a surprise stop at the White House traveling press pack, telling reporters: "It's worth it to let people know that there are some people who are going to stand up" to Trump, Green said.
He added he didn't know whether he faced any formal punishment for his protest in the chamber.
Back inside other Democrats staged slightly more low-key protests. Several female members left the room, wearing black T-shirts with large, white letters saying “RESIST” on the back.
Other Democrats held signs, one reading “FALSE,” and another which read “MUSK STEALS.”
