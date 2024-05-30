Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a picture of an upside down flag in the wake of Former President Donald J Trump’s conviction on Thursday.

The upside-down flag has become a symbol for the “Stop the Steal” movement that the former president’s supporters brandished at the US Capitol on January 6. It’s also the same symbol that was spotted at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s home in Alexandria, Virginia, three years ago and recently brought to the public’s attention, sparking a controversy and calls for his resignation.

The 45th President of the United States had been convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records following a six-week criminal trial in New York City shortly before Ms Greene posted the image on X.

The jury of 12 New Yorkers handed down the verdict following two days of deliberation.

The former president covered up a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Speaking on the verdict, Greene, a Republican representative and longtime Trump backer, stated on X: “Joe Biden’s campaign orchestrated a rally outside of the courthouse in New York City supporting a potential conviction of President Trump.

“This case has been rigged from the start and we all knew it. This isn’t a prosecution, it’s a persecution. We must end the weaponization of government in America. This is what happens in third world countries!”

Protestors were seen outside the courthouse as a verdict was reached in the trial. Trump echoed Greene’s remarks in a statement posted to Truth Social on Thursday.

Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a picture of an upside down flag in the wake of Former President Donald J Trump’s conviction on Thursday. They are pictured together in March. ( AFP via Getty Images )

“THIS WAS A DISGRACE—A RIGGED TRIAL BY A CONFLICTED JUDGE WHO IS CORRUPT,” he wrote. “WE WILL FIGHT FOR OUR CONSTITUTION—THIS IS LONG FROM OVER!”

He followed that up with: “VICTORY ON NOVEMBER 5TH. SAVE AMERICA!!!”

Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee for president and now his sentencing is set for four days before the Republican National Convention.