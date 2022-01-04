AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

CAPITOL RIOT-CAPITOL POLICE — Capitol Police were ill-prepared for the thousands of protesters who descended on Capitol Hill during last year’s insurrection. A year later, the force is still reeling and questions remain about whether the Capitol is adequately protected. By Michael Balsamo and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-TEACHING — Teachers have found themselves on the front lines of the culture wars as the anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol arrives. They’re being left to decide how — or whether — to teach their students about the events that sit at the heart of the country’s division. By Heather Hollingsworth. SENT: 1,020 words, photos. Also see CAPITOL RIOT-GREG PENCE below.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US — Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus. School districts in cities such as New York, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit and beyond found themselves in a difficult position midway through the academic year because of the super-contagious omicron variant. By Jennifer Peltz, Gretchen Ehlke and Terry Tang. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

THERANOS FOUNDER-FRAUD TRIAL — Now that Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted on four counts of fraud, has Silicon Valley learned a valuable new lesson about the virtues of restraint and avoiding the overselling of new technology? Don't count on it. By Technology Writer Michael Liedtke. SENT: 1,250 words, photos, video.

ISRAEL-WESTERN WALL — When Israel's new government took office last June, it indicated it would press ahead on an egalitarian prayer site at Jerusalem's Western Wall — a sensitive holy site that has emerged as a point of friction between Jews over how prayer is conducted there. But the plan is coming up against the limits of Israel’s fragile government, which is struggling to move forward on the issue. By Tia Goldenberg. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

SPAIN-EVANGELICAL SURGE — For centuries, the Catholic church has been the dominant religious force in Spain. But as attendance at Catholic churches shrinks, there’s a surge of energy among Spain’s growing population of evangelical Protestants. By the latest government count, there are more than 900,000 Protestants in Spain. And a large portion of them are immigrants from Latin America flocking to lively, music-filled evangelical services in improvised churches. By Alberto Arce. SENT: 1,670 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,070 words is also available.

TRENDING NEWS

BUCCANEERS-BROWN — Bucs coach: Antonio Brown didn’t claim injury before walkoff. SENT: 930 words, photo.

INDIA-MUSLIM-WOMEN-FAKE-AUCTION — Man arrested for faking online sale of Indian Muslim women. SENT: 630 words.

FATAL CRASH-MARYLAND — Police: Three killed after SUV crashes into back of snow plow in Maryland. SENT: 200 words.

CHINA-NUCLEAR WEAPONS — China denies U.S. report it’s rapidly growing its nuclear arms. SENT: 150 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS-BREAKTHROUGH INFECTIONS — Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately? A couple of factors are at play, starting with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. By Science Writer Laura Ungar. SENT: 310 words, graphic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSES STRIKE — The longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history came to an end when unionized nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, voted to ratify a new four-year deal with management. SENT: 570 words.

WASHINGTON

CAPITOL RIOT-GREG PENCE — Indiana congressman Greg Pence watched the Jan. 6 insurrection unfold from an extraordinary perch — with his brother, Vice President Mike Pence SENT: 990 words, photos.

SENATE-FILIBUSTER — Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate will vote on filibuster rules changes to advance stalled voting rights legislation. SENT: 670 words, photos.

NATIONAL

COLORADO WILDFIRES — Federal and state investigators have interviewed dozens of people in their search for the cause of a destructive Colorado wildfire, but the results of that investigation — and even a progress report — could take days, if not weeks, the Boulder County sheriff warned. SENT: 720 words, photos.

CAMBODIAN AMERICAN MAYOR — A refugee in Massachusetts who survived the Khmer Rouge’s bloody regime has become the first Cambodian American mayor in the country. SENT: 800 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

CHINA-TESLA — Activists are appealing to Tesla Inc. to close a new showroom in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang where officials are accused of abuses against mostly Muslim ethnic minorities. SENT: 350 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed, as worries in the region about the coronavirus omicron variant tempered market optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 760 words, photos.

JOB OPENINGS — The Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for November. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. UPCOMING: 130 words after 10 a.m. release, then expanded, photo.

ECONOMY-MANUFACTURING — The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reports on activity by U.S. manufacturers in December. By Economics Writer Martin Crutsinger. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 10 a.m., then expanded, photo.

SPORTS

BROWNS-STEELERS — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and a touchdown in likely his final start at Heinz Field as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland 26-14. By Sports Writer Will Graves. SENT: 910 words, photos.

