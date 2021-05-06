Ted Cruz's former running mate says he's been corrupted by Trump

US Senator Ted Cruz's former running-mate can barley recognise the Texan lawmaker anymore.

During the Senator's 2016 presidential primary bid, he took the unorthodox move of naming a running-mate prior to securing the nomination.

That running-mate was a California businesswoman named Carly Fiorina, the CEO of Helwett-Packard from 1999 to 2005.

Ultimately, Mr Cruz lost to Donald Trump, a man who insinuated the senator's wife was ugly, who intimated his father was involved in the assassination of John F Kennedy, and who made sexist remarks about Ms Fiorina.

The senator initially loathed Mr Trump, calling him a "pathological liar," a "narcissist," and a "serial philanderer" during the 2016 primary.

But somewhere along the way, Mr Cruz gave up on pushing back against the insults, mockery and insinuations, and decided to just join the bullies rather than stand up to them.

Ms Fiorina - also a critic of Mr Trump - lamented during a CNN interview that the former president became everything she expected he would. But she did not anticipate that Mr Cruz would be dragged along as well.

"Turns out I was right about Donald Trump," she said, "and sadly, it appears, I was wrong about Ted Cruz."

In his latest stunt to show just how close he is with the former president, Mr Cruz traveled to Mar-a-Lago to dine with Mr Trump. The senator then posted a photo of the men together at a table in Mar-a-Lago, claiming the duo were discussing strategies for taking back the House and the Senate in 2022.

Ms Fiorina said she was "disappointed in Ted," and that she has been for "some time now."

She also said one of the reasons she joined Mr Cruz in 2016 was because she thought it would be "tragic and terrible" if Mr Trump won.

When asked what she thought had changed in the senator, Ms Fiornia named the classic corruptive forces that plague human endeavor; "It's an age old siren's song ... access to power and money and influence," she said.

"The trouble is a lot of politicians care mostly about winning and they're willing to abandon their principles in order to win," she said.

Ms Fiorina followed through on her disdain for Mr Trump and voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

“I don’t always agree with Joe Biden’s policies, but I do think character counts. I think leadership matters,” she said during a CNBC interview.

The businesswoman said that in her line of work, people "focus on results, and I think [Mr Trump's] results do not earn him a second term."