Showing a newfound sense of empathy for New York City’s homeless crisis, Ted Cruz weighed into a debate around the treatment of asylum seekers at a new shelter on Randall’s Island.

The tent shelter, which has initial capacity to house up to 500 male asylum seekers, has attracted criticism from some for offering televisions, Xboxes, and board games in its recreation room, as well as three meals per day and round-the-clock snacks.

Residents of a nearby homeless shelter told CBS New York that it was unfair that newly arrived migrants from South America were given better conditions to live in than they received from the city.

Mr Cruz, whose home state of Texas bussed many of the migrants the 1500 miles (2500kms) journey to New York, tweeted: “Really sucks to be a homeless American in NYC,” along with the hashtag #DemsAreAmericaLast.

The comment drew plenty of reaction on Twitter, with users mocking Mr Cruz’s trip to Cancun while millions of Texans endured freezing temperatures without power during a snowstorm in February last year.

“How’s the WiFi in Cancun?” wrote one user.

How’s the WiFi in Cancun? — Cole (@Its_Ice_Cole) October 20, 2022

“Really sucks to be freezing in Texas while your Senator takes off for Cancun,” another said.

Jen Henry tweeted; “Treating human beings like human beings? What a travesty!”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency earlier this month after the city’s shelter system became overwhelmed by an influx of an estimated 18,000 asylum seekers.

Media were given a tour the new tent shelter this week, which will eventually temporarily house up to 1,000 single male migrants in dormitory-style accommodation.

Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol told reporters that the phone bank would allow the migrants to connect with family to arrange permanent housing.

“The meals are all culturally appropriate—it is South American fare,” Mr Iscol said.

Many of the migrants are Venezuelans who took up the offer of a free bus ticket to travel to New York from the border states of Texas and Arizona.

Randall’s Island is located in the waters between the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens.