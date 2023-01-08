Charges dropped against man who threw cans of White Claw at Ted Cruz during World Series parade
Joseph Arcidiacono, 33, told police after his arrest: ‘I know, I’m an idiot. I’m sorry’
A grand jury has dropped charges against a Texas man who threw unopened cans of White Claw at Ted Cruz during an Astros World Series parade in Houston.
A charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, was dismissed on Friday, according to a court filing obtained by the Houston Chronicle.
Mr Arcidiacono was arrested after he approached a police barricade during the Astros victory parade in downtown Houston on 7 November last year and threw two cans of the hard seltzer at the Texas senator.
Mr Cruz was standing on a float alongside military veterans and was struck in the chest and neck, Houston police said at the time.
He did not seek medical attention.
Mr Arcidiacono was apprehended by a parade-goer and admitted throwing the cans to police.
“I know, I’m an idiot. I’m sorry,” the suspect reportedly officers as he was arrested, according to a prosecutor.
He was released on $40,000 bond.
As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 7, 2022
I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm. https://t.co/CRSfNHckA2
Footage of the incident went viral on Twitter, prompting a response from Mr Cruz.
“As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action.
“I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies