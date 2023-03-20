Watch live as Ted Lasso joins White House news briefing
Watch live the Ted Lasso cast joins Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby for Monday’s White House press briefing.
The cast of the Apple TV hit will be meeting Joe Biden and Jill Biden to discuss “the importance of mental health to promote overall wellbeing.”
Several actors including Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein will be making the trip to Washington DC.
According to a press release from Apple TV, the themes of “Ted Lasso” have focused on “optimism, kindness, and determination.”
Mr Biden also teased the visit on social media.
