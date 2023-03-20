Watch live as Ted Lasso joins White House news briefing

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live the Ted Lasso cast joins Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby for Monday’s White House press briefing.

The cast of the Apple TV hit will be meeting Joe Biden and Jill Biden to discuss “the importance of mental health to promote overall wellbeing.”

Several actors including Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein will be making the trip to Washington DC.

According to a press release from Apple TV, the themes of “Ted Lasso” have focused on “optimism, kindness, and determination.”

Mr Biden also teased the visit on social media.

