Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Ted Lasso joins White House news briefing

Oliver Browning
Monday 20 March 2023 18:29
Comments

Watch live the Ted Lasso cast joins Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby for Monday’s White House press briefing.

The cast of the Apple TV hit will be meeting Joe Biden and Jill Biden to discuss “the importance of mental health to promote overall wellbeing.”

Several actors including Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein will be making the trip to Washington DC.

According to a press release from Apple TV, the themes of “Ted Lasso” have focused on “optimism, kindness, and determination.”

Mr Biden also teased the visit on social media.

Recommended

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in