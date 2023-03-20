White House reporter shouts down Karine Jean-Pierre during clash over questioning

A White House reporter caused an uproar on Monday as he began shouting down press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The journalist - Simon Ateba, White House correspondent for Today News Africa - claimed Ms Jean-Pierre was not taking questions from some people that she doesn’t “like”.

He complained that “this [is] not China, this [is] not Russia,” and said he hadn’t called on to ask a question for seven months.

The outburst eventually resulted in other reporters shouting down the heckler ahead of a White House visit from Ted Lasso cast members to talk about mental health.

