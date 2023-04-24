Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden on Monday welcomed the “Tennessee Three” — the trio of state lawmakers who were targeted by GOP leadership after leading gun control protests in the state capital — to the White House, and hailed them for ”standing up for our kids” during a meeting in the Oval Office.

Mr Biden also condemned state Republicans in Tennessee while speaking with state legislators Justin Pearson, Justin Jones, and Gloria Johnson. Mr Pearson and Mr Jones — who are both Black men — were briefly expelled from their legislative seats by the GOP supermajority that controls the Tennessee House of Representatives, while Ms Johnson, a white woman, was spared by one vote.

“What the Republican legislature did was shocking, it was undemocratic,” said the president.

Mr Biden invited the lawmakers to the White House during a phone call last week. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden wanted to thank all three “for speaking out and for standing their ground, and being very clear about what's needed to protect their communities”.

Ms Jean-Pierre also said the president was “proud” and “appreciative” to see the three state representatives calling for stronger gun restrictions, particularly a ban on so-called assault weapons.

