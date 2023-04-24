Biden hails Tennessee lawmakers attacked by GOP over gun control push: ‘You’re standing up for our kids’
President Joe Biden on Monday welcomed the “Tennessee Three” — the trio of state lawmakers who were targeted by GOP leadership after leading gun control protests in the state capital — to the White House, and hailed them for ”standing up for our kids” during a meeting in the Oval Office.
Mr Biden also condemned state Republicans in Tennessee while speaking with state legislators Justin Pearson, Justin Jones, and Gloria Johnson. Mr Pearson and Mr Jones — who are both Black men — were briefly expelled from their legislative seats by the GOP supermajority that controls the Tennessee House of Representatives, while Ms Johnson, a white woman, was spared by one vote.
“What the Republican legislature did was shocking, it was undemocratic,” said the president.
Mr Biden invited the lawmakers to the White House during a phone call last week. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden wanted to thank all three “for speaking out and for standing their ground, and being very clear about what's needed to protect their communities”.
Ms Jean-Pierre also said the president was “proud” and “appreciative” to see the three state representatives calling for stronger gun restrictions, particularly a ban on so-called assault weapons.
With additional reporting by agencies
