Terry Moran out at ABC News following suspension over Stephen Miller tweet
The network suspended Terry Moran on Sunday after he called Stephen Miller a ‘world-class hater’ on social media
ABC News is parting ways with correspondent and anchor Terry Moran just days after he posted a screed on X calling Donald Trump and his deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller “world-class haters.”
Two days after the network suspended him over the since-deleted tweet, ABC News asserted that Moran’s contract was set to expire and therefore, based on his social media posts being in violation of the network’s policies, they had decided not to bring him back.
“We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew.,” an ABC News spokesperson told The Independent. “At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism.”
The termination is a stunning change of fortunes for Moran, who just six weeks ago had sat down with the president for a high-profile and newsmaking interview. During that one-on-one with Trump, Moran repeatedly pushed the president on his false claims that Kilmar Abrego Garcia literally had “MS-13” tattooed on his hands, prompting Trump to rage against the ABC News anchor throughout the interview.
However, it was the two tweets about Trump and one of his top advisers — who is also the administration’s immigration architect — that provoked intense backlash from the White House, which demanded ABC News take immediate action against Moran.
“Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred,” Moran posted about Miller early on Sunday morning. “He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”
He added: “The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism. It's not brains. It's bile.”
This is a breaking story...
