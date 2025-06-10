Terry Moran out at ABC News following suspension over Stephen Miller tweet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ABC News is parting ways with correspondent and anchor Terry Moran just days after he posted a screed on X calling Donald Trump and his deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller “world-class haters.”

Two days after the network suspended him over the since-deleted tweet, ABC News asserted that Moran’s contract was set to expire and therefore, based on his social media posts being in violation of the network’s policies, they had decided not to bring him back.

“We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew.,” an ABC News spokesperson told The Independent. “At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism.”

The termination is a stunning change of fortunes for Moran, who just six weeks ago had sat down with the president for a high-profile and newsmaking interview. During that one-on-one with Trump, Moran repeatedly pushed the president on his false claims that Kilmar Abrego Garcia literally had “MS-13” tattooed on his hands, prompting Trump to rage against the ABC News anchor throughout the interview.

However, it was the two tweets about Trump and one of his top advisers — who is also the administration’s immigration architect — that provoked intense backlash from the White House, which demanded ABC News take immediate action against Moran.

open image in gallery ABC News anchor Terry Moran will not be returning to the network following his controversial tweets about Stephen Miller and Donald Trump. ( AP2007 )

“Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred,” Moran posted about Miller early on Sunday morning. “He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

He added: “The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism. It's not brains. It's bile.”

This is a breaking story...