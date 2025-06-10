Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Terry Moran out at ABC News following suspension over Stephen Miller tweet

The network suspended Terry Moran on Sunday after he called Stephen Miller a ‘world-class hater’ on social media

Justin Baragona
in New York
Tuesday 10 June 2025 22:30 BST
Comments
ABC News anchor Terry Moran will not be returning to the network following his controversial tweets about Stephen Miller and Donald Trump.
ABC News anchor Terry Moran will not be returning to the network following his controversial tweets about Stephen Miller and Donald Trump. (AP)

ABC News is parting ways with correspondent and anchor Terry Moran just days after he posted a screed on X calling Donald Trump and his deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller “world-class haters.”

Two days after the network suspended him over the since-deleted tweet, ABC News asserted that Moran’s contract was set to expire and therefore, based on his social media posts being in violation of the network’s policies, they had decided not to bring him back.

“We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew.,” an ABC News spokesperson told The Independent. “At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism.”

The termination is a stunning change of fortunes for Moran, who just six weeks ago had sat down with the president for a high-profile and newsmaking interview. During that one-on-one with Trump, Moran repeatedly pushed the president on his false claims that Kilmar Abrego Garcia literally had “MS-13” tattooed on his hands, prompting Trump to rage against the ABC News anchor throughout the interview.

However, it was the two tweets about Trump and one of his top advisers — who is also the administration’s immigration architect — that provoked intense backlash from the White House, which demanded ABC News take immediate action against Moran.

ABC News anchor Terry Moran will not be returning to the network following his controversial tweets about Stephen Miller and Donald Trump.
ABC News anchor Terry Moran will not be returning to the network following his controversial tweets about Stephen Miller and Donald Trump. (AP2007)

“Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred,” Moran posted about Miller early on Sunday morning. “He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

He added: “The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism. It's not brains. It's bile.”

This is a breaking story...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in