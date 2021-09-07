Texas governor says rape and incest victims have six weeks to get abortion

Greg Abbott has defended new abortion laws in Texas by saying victims of rape and incest will have “at least six weeks” to terminate their pregnancy.

The Texas Governor was asked why he was forcing a rape or incest victim to carry their child to term on Tuesday.

“It doesn’t require that at all, because obviously it provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion,” he replied.

The new law bans all abortions after detection of cardiac activity, which usually emerges after around six weeks of pregnancy.

Most women don’t know that they’re pregnant at six weeks and the law is expected to stop 90 per cent of abortions.

Last week, the US Supreme Court decided by a 5-4 margin, not to act against the Texas law and allow it to go into effect even though it goes against the precedent of Roe v Wade from 1973.

Mr Abbott was asked about the new abortion bill while signing a sweeping set of voting restrictions that would roll back early voting options and mail-in ballot access across the state.

“Let’s make something very clear, rape is a crime,” he added.

“And Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and getting them off the streets.”