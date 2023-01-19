Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Republican state senator in Texas has raised eyebrows by calling for food made with aborted fetuses to be “clearly and conspicuously labeled”. However, no such food items exist.

Sen Bob Hall sponsored Senate Bil 314, which says that food that contains, is manufactured with or derived from research that came from “tissue, cells, or organs obtained from an aborted unborn child” must be “clearly and conspicuously labeled,” The Beaumont Enterprise reported.

“Unfortunately, many Texans are unknowingly consuming products that either contain human fetal parts or were developed using human fetal parts,” he said. “While some may not be bothered by this, there are many Texans with religious or moral beliefs that would oppose consumption or use of these products.”

But the Food and Drug Administration said such foods are prohibited from being sold and that such a product made for animal or human consumption doesn’t exist.

The legislation would also require medical and cosmetic products containing aborted fetal tissue to be labeled. Vaccines and medications that are tested using fetal cell lines would also have the label.

“A person may not sell, dispense, or administer in this state a fetal tissue medical product unless the product is clearly and conspicuously labeled in accordance with department rules,” the bill stipulates. “A person may not sell in this state a fetal tissue cosmetic product unless the product is clearly and conspicuously labeled in accordance with department rules.”

Numerous scientists use cells from aborted or miscarried fetuses in research. Dr Paul Knoepfler, a professor of Cell Biology and Human Anatomy at the University of California Davis, said that a single group of cells from a human embryo can be cloned thousands of times throughout many years so new cells wouldn’t be required.