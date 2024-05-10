Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A comparison was made between Donald Trump’s hush money trial and the murder trial of OJ Simpson on The View, with a twist on the famous line "If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit”.

Hosts of the morning chat show were debating on Friday whether the former US President will go to jail as a result of one of his four court cases currently underway, with co-host Ana Navarro chiming in.

“I guess this time it’s, if the condom don’t fit, then you must acquit,” she said, in reference to Mr Trump’s hush money trial currently underway, where he is accused of using campaign funds to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual encounter in 2006.

The line Ms Navarro was spinning came from OJ Simpson’s murder trial in the 1990s, in which his defense team said that if the evidence didn’t fit the prosecution’s case then the jury “must acquit”.

Hosts of The View discussed whether Donald Trump will be found guilty or not in his hush money trial on 10 May 2024 ( ABC )

The late football player was acquitted over the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in what was seen as a controversial and landmark trial.

In Mr Trump’s case, he faces more than 80 counts across his four indictments, with the historic first trial of a former American president now underway in New York.

A Manhattan courtroom has heard testimony from Ms Daniels this week on her alleged encounter with the former president nearly twenty years ago, including that they did not use a condom.

A courtroom sketch of Stormy Daniels giving testimony in New York City this week ( AP )

She was allegedly paid $130,000 to keep quiet about her story as the business mogul ran for office in 2016, which prosecutors say violated election campaign rules.

Ms Daniels has laid out, in graphic detail, what she said happened with Mr Trump in a hotel room, but his attorneys have picked holes in her story, which they argue has changed over time.

He denies that the affair even happened, as well as the charges against him.

On The View, the hosts debated whether her testimony and the expected statements from Mr Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen would be enough to convict a former US President for the first time.

“I really think that he will be convicted. There are 32 counts; he’ll be convicted of some of them, if not all of them. I do believe that he will appeal the conviction,” co-host Sunny Hostin said.

“I think it will matter that he was convicted. And I think he won’t serve four years in prison, but I can’t imagine that he gets off with no jail time. I think that would send the wrong message.”

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before leaving for the day at his trial in Manhattan, NYC on 10 May 2024 ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said she did not think prosecutors had proven guilt just yet, but that there were still two weeks left.

“In my eyes, this has been absolutely proven, and I think part of the stupidity of Trump and his lawyers is denying this affair — which I think anybody and everybody with a brain knows happened, and that’s why they’re having to go into such salacious detail,” Ms Navarro added.

“There’s a lot of people who we all thought were guilty that didn’t end up going to jail, right?

“A lot of people felt that way about O.J. Simpson, who was also a powerful, rich celebrity,” she continued. “So, I mean, I guess this time it’s, if the condom don’t fit, then you must acquit.”

The trial is expected to last at least another two weeks, with prosecutors hoping to prove Mr Trump knew business records of the transactions were falsified.